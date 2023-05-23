Ford Retunes Its AM Radio Decision After Massive Backlash

After previously removing AM radio from its 2023 line of electric vehicles, Ford announced today that it will restore the capability as well as include it in its 2024 line of Ford and Lincoln EVs. Until today, it looked like the century-old technology was beginning to be phased out of the auto industry. However, with Ford's announcement, as well as a potential new Congressional law, it looks like AM is here to stay.

The change of heart from Ford comes after both backlash from supporters of the antiquated format as well as from "speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system," according to a tweet from Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford Motor Company. Ford had discontinued AM radio from its 2023 Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning and had not planned on including it in upcoming Ford and Lincoln EV models. This decision was made for a few reasons.

According to Ford spokesperson Alan Hall, fewer than 5% of Ford drivers used the technology, presumably preferring satellite radio, streaming, or — if they did listen to terrestrial radio – FM radio stations. Considering this, it would save the company money to not include AM capabilities at all. Additionally, Ford claims the medium-wave radio transmissions that AM employs could cause interference with electric vehicles' systems. With Ford restoring AM radio to 2023 models via a software update and its plan to continue incorporating it into newer cars, it's not yet clear how the manufacturer will reconcile any possible interference issues.