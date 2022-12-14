Ford's EV Production Is The Innovative Future We Never Saw Coming

Having stuffed order books for your electric vehicles sounds like the definition of a good problem, but Ford can't afford to wait as it tackles its production challenges. The reception to the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit has been close to universally positive, with demand far exceeding supply. Yet with rival electric trucks, SUVs, and cars arriving all the time, expecting would-be buyers to be patient isn't a solution.

That's where the tech-savvy team at Ford e — hewn off into a standalone business to focus on electrification, while Ford Blue Oval concentrates on internal combustion — comes in, wielding talents and techniques more commonly found in big tech firms to improve and accelerate EV production. In the process it's developing the next generation of Ford's vehicle architecture, an endeavor far beyond merely the infotainment system drivers will find on their dashboard.

In fact, it'll see everything from autonomous driving to self-diagnosing software woven through the production process, as the nuts and bolts (and high-voltage batteries) of building electric cars attempts to match the breakneck pace of Ford's traditional truck and car lines. That's an ambitious goal but, as some of the key players at Ford e explained during a roundtable discussion at Ford's Detroit facility which SlashGear attended this week, it's also a chance to demonstrate why the future of transportation is more than just a vehicle that can drive for you on the highway.