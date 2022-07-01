BMW's Newest Electric Car Is Self-Driving In An Unexpected Way

BMW has developed a self-driving electric car, but you're unlikely to be chauffeured around in it. The new technology is being deployed to the BMW 7-Series, with a plan to add it to other vehicles if trials go well. If you're wondering what the catch is, it's only going to be in a limited number of 7-Series and will only work in a very small part of Germany.

Many automotive manufacturers, including Tesla, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, have been attempting to get a self-driving car on the road. Unfortunately, a number of legal and technical hurdles stand in the way. Although Elon Musk's Tesla is most closely associated with the technology, it was actually Audi that technically crossed the finish line with a self-driving vehicle back in 2010. The Autonomous Audi TTS Pikes Peak research car made its way around a course over 12 miles long without a driver. A notable pitfall on the road to self-driving cars was Tesla's "phantom braking" issue, which prompted the federal government to launch an investigation into Musk's car company. Mercedes-Benz is doing pretty well, having become the first manufacturer to gain internationally valid approval for the production of "conditionally automated" vehicles.

Its innovation works on a far smaller scale, but could still prove useful worldwide. The project will go on trial at the company's Dingolfing plant starting this month and running through to 2023, according to a company release. As BMW is limiting the tech to its own premises, it is not subject to many of the legal hurdles competitors are facing.