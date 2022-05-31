Audi's Driverless Car Accomplished A Major Feat Years Before Tesla's Self Driving Technology Existed

Tesla is known for leading the way in self-driving, but it is not the only car brand developing the tech, nor the first one to do it. Several companies are testing self-driving vehicles with a focus on freight transport and autonomous taxis. Companies like Cruise, Waymo, and Zoox, have been granted permits to test driverless vehicles in California by the DMV. Lyft, on the other hand, has completed over 100,000 self-driving rides and operates in Metro Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Tesla explains that all new Tesla cars come with the necessary hardware and software for Full-Self Driving (FSD). The company assures that its FSD can handle short and long-distance rides with no action required from the driver. In reality, the software is in initial beta testing, requires a driver to be ready to intervene at all times, and has had its share of problems. Users have complained that the software is nowhere near ready for unsupervised driving, as reported by CNN. And in 2021, the NHTSA opened an official investigation on Tesla FSD for crashes since 2018 that involved emergency vehicles.

By 2022, all new vehicles — EVs, hybrid, or gas – come equipped with something we'd consider a form of semi-autonomous driving assistance. Most include automatic breaking or pedestrian and cycler detection, blind-spot monitoring, cruise control, and lane change assist. Some brands like Mercedes Benz — with its approved "Drive Pilot" system — and BMW — working to deliver Level 3 in 2025 (via Car And Driver) — are moving quickly into a self-driving future. However, because Tesla introduced FSD in October 2020, per Inverse, the company is considered the leader in the sector. Meanwhile, a full decade before Tesla launched FSD, an Audi TTS drove up the famous Pikes Peak racing track in Colorado with no one behind the wheel.