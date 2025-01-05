The Future Of Blu-Ray Is Looking Bleak (And That's A Bad Thing For Everyone)

With over 18 years of history, Blu-ray technology was designed to take CDs and DVDs to the next level. Not only can they hold significantly more data than their predecessors, but Blu-ray discs even let you view high-quality (and 3D content) that often are closer to the experience of watching in theaters than the compressed versions you'll find elsewhere. Not to be confused with DVDs, Blu-ray discs use a different kind of laser technology, which eventually became the industry standard for film and movies by 2008. In part, this is due to the fact that its players could be backwards-compatible with DVDs, but not the other way around.

Now, the entertainment landscape has changed significantly, and Blu-ray technology is caught in the crossfire. In December 2024, LG decided to bid adieu to its UBK80 and UBK90 UHD Blu-ray players. Released only six years ago, LG joins the long list of manufacturers that have opted to deprioritize Blu-ray player manufacturing. That includes Samsung, which stopped production five years earlier. So, what does this mean for the future of Blu-ray, and how does it signal our precarious relationship with physical media?

Although some things can (and have) lasted the test of time, the natural progression of most technology is that something becomes obsolete when a newer, better, or more efficient model comes along. In terms of the Blu-ray discs, there are several things that have pushed them to obsoletion.

