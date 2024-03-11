Here's How Floppy Disks Are Inspiring A New Music Scene

When you think about retro music formats, floppy disks may not immediately be top of mind. They're not as culturally iconic as cassette and CD players or as elegant as old-school vinyl. But for a number of dedicated musicians and listeners, floppy disks have inspired a surprising modern movement.

Despite being a revolutionary tech device in its day, the floppy disk lost much of its initial utility as computers became more powerful and data storage needs increased. Typically, the 3.5" floppy disk has a standard data capacity of 1.44MB, but higher-density models like the Imation SuperDisk can hold up to 120MB. With a minute of audio clocking in at around 1MB, you might only fit a single track on a standard floppy disk (unless you use special configurations). This is a far cry from the millions of tracks you can access from the palm of your hand via streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music.

It's arguable, though, that these little inconveniences are part of the little square's charms, especially for those in the underground music scene. Despite the unique challenges of the medium, like how many people no longer have access to drives that can read them, the cultural phenomenon of floppy disk music culture has stood the test of time so far.