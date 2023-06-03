These Technological Relics Will Have You Nostalgic About Your Time In The Classroom

Classrooms change with seemingly alarming pace as technology improves and expands. Students attended learning environments that relied on physical gradebooks, landline phones, and dot matrix printers not all that long ago. Now, things are different with modern technology.

In a 2022 study by researchers at Stanford Medicine (appearing in "Child Development"), which focused on children in low-income northern California homes, found that the average child gets their first cellphone at roughly 11 years old. This places the typical first time phone owner in roughly sixth grade — a stark change for school students from decades prior.

With the advancement of technology reimagining the types of lessons that students engage with, as well as the means by which a teacher can deploy information that students need to learn, school looks very different these days. A parent sending their 10 year old to school today might peek into the classroom and think back on their own time playing "The Oregon Trail" on an old-school iMac, or writing in the answer to a teacher's question on the blackboard.

Vintage technology was a hallmark of many people's learning experiences, and thinking back on these relics will surely give a unique sense of old-school tech nostalgia.