10 Revolutionary Tech Inventions That Are Obsolete In 2023

If there is one certainty in the world, technology never stands still. No matter how important a new device or advancement is, it will always be usurped by a successor in the future. That's just how technology works and it means that what was once the latest top-of-the-line tech can quickly become completely obsolete, replaced by something faster, smaller, and more efficient than people had previously thought possible.

In many cases, these now outdated and antiquated pieces of technology were revolutionary inventions that even the greatest minds of the time probably assumed would be relevant for much longer than they actually were. They helped to change the world and proved influential in human history but they are now little more than memories in the drawer.

These revolutionary inventions were hugely important in their heyday, but have since fallen out of use as new tech took over our lives and rendered predecessors obsolete.