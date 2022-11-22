The Best New Tech Inventions Of 2022

Over the last few years of the pandemic, the constraints on daily life have spurred real innovation in tech that we'll use every day. The day electric vehicles replace the combustion engine is getting nearer, driven by advances in battery technology and artificial intelligence (AI). That's just one place AI is making inroads; others include image generation, reproduction of voices, and reviewing beer and wine.

Miniaturization and optimization of electronics and sensors have enabled fitness trackers to shrink into finger rings. NASA has been busy setting up the next two decades of observing the universe from outer space. Other companies have been creating ways to improve our daily lives since we spend so much more time at home. New display technology is making its way to the consumer market. Different ways to harness, harvest, and store energy have all enabled a reduction of single-use batteries. As the year marches towards its close, let us take a look at some of the best innovations in tech it produced.