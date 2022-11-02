This $25,000 Solar-Powered EV Already Has More Than 40,000 Potential Buyers

In an exciting development for electric vehicles and the future of motoring, Sono Motors is looking to bring the Sion, a 5-seat, $25,000 solar-powered EV (SEV), to the United States. One of the first truly practical SEVs to hit the streets, the Sion is already putting up numbers among American motorists, with over 40,000 down payments and preorders so far (via Sono).

Sono Motors generated all this interest through a cross-country tour. Hitting New York, Detroit, Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles, staging presentations, and doing ridealongs with dignitaries along the way. Per Laurin Hahn, Sono co-founder and CEO, the goal of the tour was "not only to demonstrate solar mobility to Americans but to listen to concerns, benchmark interest, build relationships, and refine our strategy for a potential U.S. market entry in the mid-term future."

Toward that end, Sono has gone heavy on attention-grabbing presentation, even snagging actor Whoopi Goldberg for a ride-along. That said, the media blitz might be based on meaningful change.