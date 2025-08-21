The Reason Why Fax Machines Are Still Used Today May Surprise You

While there are ways to send a fax from your iPhone for free, physical fax machines are slow and totally not sleek by today's standards. But in certain sectors, that clunky charm is a strength and not a weakness. Think of it like an analog shield against digital cybercrime. They use a direct line from sender to receiver. It's all very old school, but that's what makes them more secure. This is especially true for sensitive information like contracts or medical records. A hacker would find it much more difficult to intercept a fax than they would to intrude on a vulnerable email server.

There have been several instances of hospitals being hit with ransomware attacks in recent years. But thanks to fax machines, they were able to remain somewhat functional. In 2020, the University Hospital Düsseldorf in Germany suffered a ransomware attack. They had their digital infrastructure penetrated. As such, patient data became inaccessible. In fact, one woman died during the chaos. Backup systems like fax could help prevent situations like this.

These types of situations make it clear why certain industries still rely on older, offline tools. For sectors like finance and healthcare that have strict privacy regulations, fax machines are ideal. Furthermore, they are reliable. A fax machine isn't affected by the internet going down or a server crashing. As long as there's a phone line and power, it's ready to go. So, think again before you get rid of your fax machine.