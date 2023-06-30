How To Send A Fax From Your iPhone For Free

In the event you need to send a fax to someone, you may think that you'd need to buy an entire fax machine for yourself to do so, which can be a bit disconcerting since fax machines can be on the pricey side (though they do double as regular printers and scanners, if that's something you need as well). If all you care about is sending a message, though, and you don't need physical documents in return, you can send a virtual fax from the comfort of your iPhone.

Surprisingly, there's quite a bustling niche for fax-sending apps on the Apple App Store. If you want to send a fax from your iPhone, then you have quite a few options to choose from, though if you specifically are looking for one that's free, that complicates matters a bit.

The majority of the top-rated fax apps on the App Store are free-to-start — in other words, they offer free trial periods before requiring a subscription, or they offer a handful of free uses per month and charge extra for anything more.

As far as the top-rated fax apps go, you have a few free-to-start ones to choose from, such as iFax, FAX FREE, TinyFax, FAX.PLUS, and more. Our recommendation is FaxBurner, a fax app that offers a free package with 25 inbound pages and five outbound pages per month, plus a disposable tax number and fax-to-email/email-to-fax support.