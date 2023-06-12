The Reason Why Electric Cars Are Being Forced To Abandon AM Radio

As automakers are moving toward an increasingly electrified future — with EVs expected to represent more than half of all car sales worldwide by 2035 — a considerably older and fading technology is being abandoned: AM radio. In a recent survey of 20 manufacturers, eight of them have removed AM radio from their electric vehicles, including heavyweights like BMW, Tesla, and Volkswagen.

The reason most often cited isn't an inherent bias against terrestrial radio, but rather, an EV's electric motors can cause interference to AM frequencies, creating background noise and poor reception. BMW recently made a statement that it's choosing to omit AM receivers from its EVs "rather than frustrate customers with inferior reception and noise."

In some camps, signal interference is viewed as merely an excuse. According to the New York Times, experts say that the problem is "not insurmountable. Electromagnetic interference could be controlled with shielding cables, filters, and careful placement of the electrical components in the vehicle."

To wit, Stellantis (parent company of Dodge, Ram, and others) is relocating the radio receiver further away from electrical propulsion components, while at the same time adding electromagnetic shielding. Volkswagen, however, has voiced opposition to such measures, citing increased cost and weight, which will reduce range.