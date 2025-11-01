Why Airlines Still Use Ancient Dot Matrix Printers To Print Your Boarding Pass

With technology continuing to change the way the world travels, there are certain aspects of the airline game that remain very much in the realm of the so-called "old school." Airplanes themselves, for instance, haven't changed all that much in overall design for decades. Likewise, did you know that most airlines still choose to employ dot matrix printers in their operations? They do, despite the fact that dot matrix printing tech is several decades past its prime.

The printer tech is so out of date that we'd wager that many of you may not even know what, exactly, sets a dot matrix device apart from more modern inkjet or laser-printers from the major manufacturers. They are, in essence, direct descendants of typewriters, utilizing an impact method to transfer letters and words to a paper-based destination via an ink ribbon that stretched over the page. They do so via a dot matrix printer with an electronic head that zips back and forth printing a grid of dots to form the required information on the page.

Given the advancements that have been made in the printing sector since dot matrix debuted in the 1970s, the question becomes why airlines still use them, particularly as their print quality is substandard to more modern models. The primary answer is simple, in that dot matrix printers are far more reliablethan modern machines. For that reason alone, airline outfits that utilize dot matrix printers prioritize in service of printing vital documents like boarding passes.