Why The FAA Still Uses Floppy Disks To Manage Your Flight

What do floppy disks and the cancellation or delay of over a hundred flights at the Newark airport have in common? Well, in an age where we are talking about quantum computing and light-based data transfer, one of the busiest international airports in the world continues to rely on the aging storage format. According to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the systems currently in use to manage air traffic are incredibly old and still reliant on floppy disks.

Advertisement

"Our system is 25-30 years old. We use copper wires. Floppy disks," Duffy told a panel. "It's atrocious, the system we use. It's safe, but we're seeing the cracks of age." This won't be the first time he has raised an alarm about the antiquated systems. Just over two months ago, in the aftermath of multiple plane crashes, Duffy targeted the Federal Aviation Administration's crumbling tech infrastructure. Back then, he highlighted floppy disks as one of the core examples of an outdated tech stack.

We're seeing the cracks of age in our air traffic control system. That's why we're going to go from copper wires to fiber, add new terminals for controllers, and give them sensors on runways to see better.@USDOT is working with the best to get this revamp done in record time to... pic.twitter.com/Hu9tk7DdQU — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 19, 2025

Advertisement

Last year, Airlines 4 America (A4A) also lambasted the sore lack of technical upgrades within the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Air Traffic Organization (ATO) systems. A4A chief Nick Calio mentioned that the usage of floppy disks blows his mind. Tom Perksy, who runs a floppy disk business, revealed that airlines are the biggest customers for the aging storage standard. Duffy also highlighted that the lack of funding is what has blocked the system upgrades, and that the administration wants to finally get it done.