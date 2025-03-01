Everything To Know About The Queen Of The Skies, The Boeing 747 Passenger Jet

More than 70 years have passed since the first successful mass-produced passenger jet—the Boeing 707—revolutionized air travel. While the aviation industry has undergone dramatic transformations over the decades, one aspect has remained remarkably consistent: the fundamental design language of passenger aircraft. Even today, a Boeing 707 wouldn't seem entirely out of place alongside modern successors like the Boeing 737, Boeing 787, or even the Boeing 777.

However, one striking exception stands out: the Boeing 747.

One of the largest passenger aircraft ever built, the Boeing 747 is instantly recognizable thanks to its imposing size and distinctive forward hump. Its sheer presence commands attention, often leaving casual observers awestruck. While the Airbus A380 ultimately surpassed it in sheer size and capacity, the 747 is widely regarded as the more successful and versatile of the two. The largest iteration of the Boeing 747 measures over 250 feet in length, stands 63 feet tall, and could typically carry up to 467 passengers. There have been instances of the 747 carrying more than 500 passengers in the past.

More than 50 years after its maiden flight, the 747 continues to evoke a sense of wonder whenever it takes off or lands. Alongside the Ilyushin Il-96, Airbus A380, and Airbus A340, the Boeing 747 remains one of the last quad-engine passenger jets still in operation.

