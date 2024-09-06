3 Most Interesting Boeing Concept Planes That Never Flew

Boeing's Phantom Works division came up with the Pelican, a monstrous concept that would have made other planes, including the Antonov An-225, look like toy models. Calling it a high-capacity cargo plane was an understatement. The main body was supposed to be longer than an American football field and have a 500-foot wingspan. The area of the wings was estimated to be more than an acre. The Pelican would have had four turboprop engines that could have produced enough thrust to carry up to 1.5 million lbs.

Its ability to fly as low as 20 feet above the ocean's surface coupled with its wing-in ground design would have allowed the Pelican to take advantage of an aerodynamic principle known as ground effect, reducing drag and fuel burn. Assembly Magazine states, "Flying close to water, wing downwash angles and tip vortices are suppressed, resulting in a major drag reduction and outstanding cruise efficiency." When flying that low across an ocean, it could fly a total of 10,000 nautical miles. If flying over land, which it would do at 20,000 feet, it could travel 6,500 nautical miles instead.

If commercial airlines wanted to use the Pelican to fly passengers, it could have seated 3,000. This wouldn't have been a feasible use for the plane, however, as it would have bankrupted any insurance company after only one mishap. It's unknown why Boeing never went forward with the Pelican. It seems that in 2006, Boeing focused on other projects.

