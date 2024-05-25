All You Need To Know About The Russian Air Force One

Whenever the President of the United States travels abroad representing the nation, he steps down from the red-carpeted ladder of the Boeing VC-25, popularly known as Air Force One. It's not just a secure transport for the most powerful person in the country but also a symbol of the nation's political might. The larger, grander, and more impressive the jet, the better the image. Superpowers like the U.S. make use of the iconic Boeing 747 jumbo jet. China, while currently lacking a dedicated VIP plane, regularly charters Boeing 747-8s from Air China to ferry its leader around the world. As for Russia, the President travels in style internationally.

Officially known as the Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, the jet has a desginated call sign of "Plane No.1" when the President is aboard. The aircraft features conference rooms, executive suites, and other facilities that perfectly mimic a flying state residence. The "PU" suffix in its name stands for "Punkt Upravleniya" ("Command Post"), which perfectly describes the aircraft's secondary mission: serving as an airborne command post from which the Russian head of state can direct operations, including controlling the country's nuclear forces, if necessary.

For the jet to fulfill these roles, it had to undergo extensive modifications. While the full capabilities of the Il-96-300PU remain classified, there are still a few fascinating details about this jet that are publicly known.