Laser Transmission Explained: What It Means For Transmitting Data During Space Exploration

The world of science fiction is obsessed with lasers, but real scientists are not too far behind with that tech in real life, deploying it everywhere from watching cellular reactions to attempting Sun-like fusion on Earth. However, the denizens of Earth need lasers to voyage into the depths of space and demystify what's out there. Unfortunately, with existing communication tech, those lofty goals won't be possible. Take for example the Voyager probe, which was launched in 1977, and currently floats in interstellar space.

As it parked in Jupiter's backyard, it reached a maximum transmission rate of just over 100 kbps, and right now, the numbers stand at just over 160 bps. Establishing a one-way link from Earth to the probe takes nearly a day. To say that it's excruciatingly slow would be an understatement, especially in an era when certain billionaires are making rockets that claim to travel to other star systems. Even if we are talking about space exploration and being realistic about mankind's interplanetary colonization dreams, faster, high-bandwidth communication is necessary.

Deep space laser communication is a way of sending information wirelessly between spacecraft exploring deep space and stations on Earth. It uses lasers to carry electrical signals containing vital information like pictures, videos, and sound files. Communicating with lasers provides several advantages, such as allowing for faster data transfer rates, higher reliability with connections, and more flexible networking options. More crucially, laser communication equipment is small, lightweight, and uses a smaller amount of power compared to radio.