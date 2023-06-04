NASA's New Data Communication System Is Faster Than Your Internet, And It Works In Space

Currently, fiber optics are the fastest and most reliable medium for internet connectivity, providing consumers with data transfer speeds of up to 2 Gbps (gigabits per second). However, these transfer speeds can be insufficient for scientific applications, especially when science is happening in space 300 miles from the ground, and you have a limited number of short windows within which you can transfer data to receivers on the ground.

This is where NASA sets itself apart from the consumer market. Since there's no conceivable way to establish a fiber-optic connection between space and the ground, and radio transmissions can't provide the bandwidth they need to transmit all of the data their satellites and probes collect, they have turned to optical communications — in other words, lasers. Enter the TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system, with which NASA has achieved data transfer speeds of 200 Gbps from space.

In addition to the speed at which they transmit data, laser communications allow for greater amounts of data to be shared with smaller, less power-hungry components than traditional radio wave setups. Furthermore, lasers are far more secure since they don't broadcast over large areas and can be fired directly at the receiver on the ground. Considering these benefits, there will likely be commercial applications for the technology developed in the TBIRD program. However, for now, you will have to work at NASA if you want access to this amazing new tech.