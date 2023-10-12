Why NASA's Exploration Of This Metal-Packed Asteroid Could Have Big Implications

NASA will soon launch a spacecraft on a six-year journey to visit Psyche. This strange rare metal-rich asteroid is different in its composition from most other objects in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, which are composed primarily of a mixture of rock and smaller amounts of metal. The mission will launch on Thursday, October 12, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, traveling around 2.2 billion miles to reach its target.

The spacecraft will go into orbit around Psyche and study it using instruments like a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, a multispectral imager, and a magnetometer. The asteroid seems to be made almost entirely of nickel and iron, making it unique in the solar system. That means that it could be key to understanding how objects like our planet formed in the early solar system.

"What makes Psyche and the other asteroids so interesting is that they're considered to be the building blocks of the solar system," said Tracy Becke of the Southwest Research Institute, lead author of a study published in the Planetary Science Journal on Psyche's composition. "To understand what really makes up a planet and to potentially see the inside of a planet is fascinating. Once we get to Psyche, we're really going to understand if that's the case, even if it doesn't turn out as we expect. Any time there's a surprise, it's always exciting."