5 Highly-Rated USB-A To USB-C Adapters You Can Buy In 2025
USB to USB-C adapters are tiny, unassuming things that many of us don't think about at all until the moment we need one. But when that time comes, we usually really need one, and it's a nuisance to not have one on hand. Whether you need to transfer some files or charge something, having a USB-A to USB-C adapter at home is smart. Below, we'll show you some of the best picks so that you can pick one that suits your needs.
These adapters come in many shapes and sizes, but they're all mostly used for the same purposes. USB-C is a newer tech than USB-A, and you'll find that some devices will only have either one of those ports instead of both. Newer laptops often come with both USB-A and USB-C ports, but things like smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets are usually sticking to USB-C these days. You might need an adapter to charge a power bank or to transfer files between a console and a smartphone. Desktop PCs are also notorious for needing these adapters, as many older cases do not feature USB-C ports.
Fortunately, USB-A to USB-C adapters are generally cheap and easy to come by. The downside? There are many out there that aren't worth your time or money. Check out our picks below to see some of the top-rated USB-A to USB-C adapters available.
Syntech USB-C to USB adapter
As far as USB-A to USB-C adapters go, this little guy is the top rated option on Amazon. Its list of compatible devices is really long, and it includes the recent iPhone 16, the iPad mini (which comes with a host of USB-C accessories all on its own), various versions of the MacBook (including those with the M2 chip), and a lot of other Apple devices.
Similarly, those running on Android or other operating systems will find lots of compatibility, including just about every Samsung under the sun, Xiaomi phones and tablets, the Google Pixel, and more. The compatibility stretches to include "other USB A/USB C-compatible devices," which pretty much means you're most likely in the clear—but check the product page first to be extra sure.
Syntech provides a male USB-C and a female USB-A 3.0 connector, meaning you'll be plugging the USB-C into your device and the USB-A connector goes into the adapter. This is a pack of two, so if you lose one (which can happen, they're really small), you'll always have a backup.
Amazon reviewers are happy with this product, and it's been reviewed far and wide, sitting at well over 175,000 reviews. They like that it's a compact, available in multiple colors, and that it does the job. However, a couple of people remarked that it won't work if you're using a case on your phone, so that's something to consider here.
Cellet USB-A to USB-C adapters
If you prefer to shop at Walmart instead of Amazon, here's an affordable option which has gotten plenty of positive feedback from various reviewers. This is a four-pack of Cellet USB-A to USB-C adapters, and it does exactly what it says on the box — converts your USB port into a USB-C. You can plug it into a USB-A port on just about any device and it should do the trick.
Cellet promises compatibility with any and all USB-C peripherals, including flash drives, hubs, and cables. The list also covers a whole bunch of iPhones, ranging from the iPhone 15 to the now-ancient iPhone 5, as well as AirPods, iPads, and Samsung Galaxy phones. You get the jist — if it has that port, it should probably work, but as always, check the product page if you want to be extra sure.
The manufacturer warns that this adapter is incompatible with MagSafe chargers, and the only way around this is to pair your charger with a USB-C power adapter. The reviewers don't seem to mind, though. These little adapters are largely being praised by Walmart customers, with people calling them "basic but valuable." One user even remarked that, after having tried many other brands, these worked on everything, and what more can you really ask for from a USB to USB-C adapter?
Lention USB-C hub
This one is not so much a USB to USB-C adapter as it is a full-blown USB hub. If you feel like you might need a little bit more flexibility than what a simple Type-C to Type-A adapter can offer you, check out this Lention hub. Available in four different colors, it costs more than most of the adapters on our list, but it also gives you freedom of choice along with multiple simultaneous connections.
This one plugs in with the USB-C connector, so if that's all you need, this hub will do it for you. It comes with a total of three USB-A ports, including one USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0. However, there's also a bunch of other goodies in there that can come in handy if you're dealing with electronics, including a 100-watt Type-C charging port, a HDMI output port capable of streaming at 4K at 30 fps (which is all you need for watching movies, but can be limiting for most games), and two SD card readers — one Micro SD and one regular SD. The company claims that those SD card readers can support up to 2 TB memory cards, which is plenty, although Superdrives are not supported.
That 100-watt power delivery is huge. That's enough to power some laptops, and certainly plenty for a smartphone or a tablet. A HDMI port is not always included in hubs such as these, and it can be nice to have if you want to plug a secondary screen into your laptop or smartphone, as an example.
The reviews on this one are largely favorable. Many users are happy with the data transfer rates and the number of USB ports, both of which make it a solid pick.
Xiwxi USB to USB-C adapter
If you want a USB-A to USB-C adapter that simply does the job, this is one of the cheapest options. You can get this four-pack of adapters for just over $5, although it's a limited time deal, so the price might go up at some point. At that price, getting four of these is a good deal that gives you the option to either plug in more devices or have some backups in case you lose one (and these things are even easier to misplace than a pair of AirPods).
This device features a male USB-A and a female USB-C connector, so you're plugging the USB-A into your device and then a USB-C cable into the adapter. The manufacturer touts wide compatibility, although in all fairness, it should be similar to other adapters — most devices with a USB-A port should support this, from iPhones to laptops. It's compatible with iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows.
Surprisingly, the manufacturer promises to support Samsung's fast charging, which would be super if you needed to charge your phone on the fly. However, some reviewers noted that it didn't work with Apple's MagSafe charger, so that's something to consider. Moreover, this is a USB 2.0 adapter, which means slower transfer speeds and explains the lower price.
Best Buy essentials USB-C to USB-A adapter
One of the best, and simultaneously worst, things about these adapters is that they're so small. Misplacing one is almost bound to happen at some point (unless you're the most organized person on the planet, in which case, we salute you). Bulkier options do exist, such as that USB hub we talked about above, but if you just want a little extra something to prevent you from losing one of these, try out these Best Buy-brand USB adapters. Reviewers seem to love them, and the little lanyards can help keep them safe.
On the surface, this is basically your run-of-the-mill USB-A to USB-C adapter. It comes in a pack of two and provides up to 15 watts of power as well as data transfer speeds of up to 480 Mbps. People who bought this from Best Buy remarked on the solid build quality and great price (you'll get this for under $10). Many have used these to connect to their iPhones, which have switched from Lightning connectors to USB-C. It's a cheaper way to stay connected without needing to buy a whole new set of cables.
Some reviewers noted that charging speeds on these weren't the best, and that's one downside of the low 15-watt power draw. If you need quick charging, consider an option with more wattage, such as this USB hub that can also be bought at Best Buy.
Things to be mindful of when buying a USB to USB-C adapter
Buying a USB-A to USB-C adapter is as straightforward as it gets. You pick one, you buy one, you plug it in, and 99% of the time, it just works. But if you're a power user or you need it for something very specific, there are a few things to remember before you take your pick.
For one — and that's an easy one to overlook — make sure you're buying the right type of connector. USB-A is the wider, bigger port, and USB-C is the more modern version you'll often find in smartphones. Say you wanted to connect your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to your aging laptop — that will most likely involve a USB-A to USB-C adapter, as old PCs tend to only have USB-A ports. As such, you'll need an adapter with a male USB-A connector and a female USB-C connector, meaning the USB-A end is plugged into your PC and the USB-C lets you plug in your phone's cable.
Next, remember that many of these do not support HDMI or DisplayPort video output. For that, you'll often need larger USB hubs that consume more power.
Speaking of which, data and charging rates can be affected by using an adapter. Cheaper adapters may use USB Type-A 2.0, which will work just as well, but will have considerably slower transfer rates. Charging is limited by low power consumption.
With all that said, USB to USB-C adapters can really come in handy these days, so aside from those considerations, they're a good thing to have around the house.