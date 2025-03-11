5 Highly-Rated USB-A To USB-C Adapters You Can Buy In 2025

USB to USB-C adapters are tiny, unassuming things that many of us don't think about at all until the moment we need one. But when that time comes, we usually really need one, and it's a nuisance to not have one on hand. Whether you need to transfer some files or charge something, having a USB-A to USB-C adapter at home is smart. Below, we'll show you some of the best picks so that you can pick one that suits your needs.

These adapters come in many shapes and sizes, but they're all mostly used for the same purposes. USB-C is a newer tech than USB-A, and you'll find that some devices will only have either one of those ports instead of both. Newer laptops often come with both USB-A and USB-C ports, but things like smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets are usually sticking to USB-C these days. You might need an adapter to charge a power bank or to transfer files between a console and a smartphone. Desktop PCs are also notorious for needing these adapters, as many older cases do not feature USB-C ports.

Fortunately, USB-A to USB-C adapters are generally cheap and easy to come by. The downside? There are many out there that aren't worth your time or money. Check out our picks below to see some of the top-rated USB-A to USB-C adapters available.

