5 Modern Day Industries That Still Use Pagers
Whenever someone brings up pagers nowadays, it's usually a sign that they've been around the block. While Gen-Z kids may never know what it's like to use these devices, that doesn't mean the humble pager has been abandoned by society entirely. In fact, it's the same simplistic qualities that made the pager eventually become overshadowed by smartphones that have made it an indispensable tool in a surprising number of industries.
So, just how does the humble pager continue to stand the test of time? While pagers do have their limits given that they only possess one-way communication capabilities, they are simultaneously free of many of the burdens that come with contemporary devices. Their straightforward functionality allows an easier learning curve than more advanced tools, making them ideal for large busy teams where efficiency is of utmost importance. In use, they also prove extremely reliable and versatile. Pagers possess long-running batteries and can operate well in areas without Wi-Fi or mobile network signals, instead relying on far stronger radio signals which can come in handy during an emergency.
Combine this with their low upfront and operating costs and it becomes easy to see why pagers are such trusted tools. To further hammer home their usefulness, let's take a look at what fields commonly use pagers today and the reasons why.
Healthcare
As you can imagine, a hospital can be a hectic environment to work in, where an average day can turn into an emergency in the blink of an eye. Staying on top of updates and doing so in an efficient manner is of utmost importance, making pagers a natural ally to those working in the healthcare profession.
Pagers offer a good balance of directness and security that makes them ideal for such a line of work. Their compact design makes them easy to stow away or clip to a belt and not be a distraction, but the sharp beep made when a message is sent is hard to ignore during instances of emergency. Their hearty battery life and solid durability also helps them in hectic work environments such as these.
Speaking with Reuters, a UK-based senior surgeon commented, "It's the cheapest and most efficient way to communicate to a large number of people about messages that don't need responses."
Firefighters and EMTs
Similar to healthcare workers, those operating in emergency services need to stay on top of communication. However, emergency workers have the added stressor of travel, which comes with its own host of issues. Depending on the specific situation or location, it may be difficult to get a strong signal on a smartphone or similar device. This is another task where pagers operate excellently.
The limitations of pagers suit the hectic lifestyle of an emergency worker. Since they only deliver short, one-way messages, teams can communicate in a more straightforward, efficient manner, whereas more advanced devices make it tempting to send longer messages that take more time to read and respond to. Not relying on mobile networks or Wi-Fi signals to operate also comes in handy when traveling to more remote areas.
Their lengthy battery life and physical durability can also be of benefit during a busy day on the road. Overall, pagers provide the direct style of communication and sturdy reliability that's vital in such an unpredictable field, making them a well-trusted device among firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and even some police departments.
Construction
While construction workers are known for working with massive machines, the tiny pager can be one of their most helpful allies over the course of a long work day. Having to handle heavy-duty power tools while moving about large and potentially dangerous spaces can be a lot to deal with, and proper communication is key to getting the job done.
Once more, the dependability of pagers gives them a great advantage in industrial environments. Their ability to withstand falls and bumps makes them natural for such workspaces, with some pager systems having excellent resistance to water and dust. Additionally, a pager's long-lasting battery life allows it to remain functional over lengthy periods. Most importantly, the beep of a pager is practically impossible to ignore, even in high-energy, noisy settings.
Unlike smartphones which receive a wide assortment of notifications that some choose to disable, a pager beep is always going to be recognized as a message to the team. This is crucial in construction zones as that notification could be informing employees of a sudden emergency or hazard that they need to stay on top of throughout the day. In an environment where things can turn dangerous in the blink of an eye, such a direct and distinct form of communication can be indispensable.
Hospitality Services
There's a good chance that you've used a pager before without realizing it. Have you ever entered a packed restaurant and been handed a small device that let loose a shrill beep when a table became available? Then you've experienced what it's like working with a pager. Hospitality services such as restaurants, bars, and hotels are among the most prolific users of these devices, with specially designed pager systems advertised exclusively for these industries.
Many of the same points we've discussed about pagers, from their stellar battery life to their solid durability, apply here as well. But it's ultimately the communication aspect that makes pagers so versatile in these fields. Given how simple pagers are to operate, they can be used across a wide array of departments and situations. From managing guest lists and reservations, to alerting waiters of orders, to informing cleaning staff of rooms that need tending to, the simple pager has many applications in the hospitality space.
Pagers can greatly improve the customer experience by providing clear communication, reducing the load on staff, and lessening wait times. These simple devices can provide establishments with the flow and productivity needed to stand out from the crowd.
Nuclear Engineers
While it's easy to see how a waiter or surgeon can get use out of a pager, it may not be so easy to envision how a nuclear engineer could. Nevertheless, even in a tech-filled field such as nuclear engineering, pagers have much to offer.
As with construction work, nuclear engineers need to stay on top of communication. While we love to laugh at Homer Simpson's negligence at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, a leak, fire, or transportation accident at a real nuclear facility could have disastrous results. Therefore, operators and employees need something sturdy, compact, and reliable to keep them informed of their present situation and potential problems. Pagers don't only excel on this account, but given their reliance on radio signals as opposed to mobile towers, the thick walls present in many of these facilities are unlikely to hamper their communication capabilities.
Despite this, some have argued against pagers being used within power plants. As pagers lack the end-to-end encryption capabilities of many modern devices, there is concern that sensitive information could be hacked into rather easily. While there has yet to be any evidence of this occurring at a nuclear facility, pagers and walkie talkies have been hacked and weaponized in the past.