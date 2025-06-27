5 Modern Day Industries That Still Use Pagers

Whenever someone brings up pagers nowadays, it's usually a sign that they've been around the block. While Gen-Z kids may never know what it's like to use these devices, that doesn't mean the humble pager has been abandoned by society entirely. In fact, it's the same simplistic qualities that made the pager eventually become overshadowed by smartphones that have made it an indispensable tool in a surprising number of industries.

So, just how does the humble pager continue to stand the test of time? While pagers do have their limits given that they only possess one-way communication capabilities, they are simultaneously free of many of the burdens that come with contemporary devices. Their straightforward functionality allows an easier learning curve than more advanced tools, making them ideal for large busy teams where efficiency is of utmost importance. In use, they also prove extremely reliable and versatile. Pagers possess long-running batteries and can operate well in areas without Wi-Fi or mobile network signals, instead relying on far stronger radio signals which can come in handy during an emergency.

Combine this with their low upfront and operating costs and it becomes easy to see why pagers are such trusted tools. To further hammer home their usefulness, let's take a look at what fields commonly use pagers today and the reasons why.