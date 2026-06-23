15 Garage Supplies Worth Always Having On Hand (And Why)

A garage often isn't just for parking your car; many people actually use it as a space for storing miscellaneous supplies that can't be kept in the pantry, living area, or other rooms in their home. Although these items are often not suitable for storage inside your house, that does not mean that they aren't useful to have ready and available at all times.

These won't be cool gadgets like the ones you can get from Home Depot, so you'd probably never think about these things in your daily life and day-to-day tasks. In fact, you might not even need to use some of them during your entire life, but it's still a good idea to have them around in case of an emergency. As the popular Franz Kafka quote says, these items are "better to have, and not need, than to need, and not have." So, we're picking out items that are worth always having on hand or in stock in your garage.