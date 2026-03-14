This Harbor Freight Magnetic USB-C Light Is A Low-Cost Garage Upgrade
A lack of space is one of the bigger issues you'll encounter whether you're walking into a pro garage or the one attached to your own home. That is also one of those challenges that is not particularly easy to upgrade. Lighting is a common garage issue that should be easy enough for any garage dweller to bolster, and you can probably even make that upgrade without spending much money in the process.
That's particularly true if you're shopping at a budget friendly home improvement and hardware outlet like Harbor Freight Tools, which currently has a slew of options available that can brighten up your garage game. Those options cover a wide range of styles and functions, covering everything from standing and handheld options to motion-sensor models and even fully wired lighting kits. Many of those options bear the name of Braun, including a low-cost, 500-Lumen light that could prove to be a major upgrade for any garage in need of brightening up.
If you're unfamiliar with the Braun name, the brand primarily focuses on the manufacture of lighting. It's also one of several notable tool brands that is currently owned by Harbor Freight Tools. As for the light in question, the 500-Lumen floodlight is selling for just $21.00, and its design makes it an ideal upgrade for anyone looking for a little extra visibility when they're working under the hood, or even under the vehicle itself.
What to know about Braun's folding LED garage light
If you were to look over the various Braun lighting options currently available from Harbor Freight Tools, you'll notice that they are generally well-rated by users. We recently even tabbed Braun's Motion-Sensor Shop Lights as a solid garage upgrade option ourselves. You will not, unfortunately, see such notices from the 500-Lumen light, which is a new addition to Braun's Harbor Freight lineup, and has yet to be rated by a single consumer.
It did, however, find a fan in YouTuber Last Best Tool, who dubbed it a "hidden gem" in Harbor Freight's Braun lineup during their test video. That post specifically points out the Braun light's price point, comparing it quite favorably in that regard to similar torches from major brands like Milwaukee, DeWalt, Klein Tools, and even its Harbor Freight sibling, Icon. The light's versatility is also noted as a solid selling point, with the YouTuber noting its kickstand design makes it easy to simply stand on a flat surface when necessary. Its built-in magnet also allows for mounting to metal surfaces, and the light even boasts an easy-hang hook that tucks away into the back of the device.
Apart from that, the Braun has optional high and low settings, with the 500-Lumen floodlight providing up to 14.5 hours of illumination on a full charge. Per Harbor Freight, it can also light an area up to 90-feet away, and the lithium-ion battery is rechargeable via an included USB-C cable. The Braun light even has a flashlight option built into the head, which can reportedly provide illumination for up to 26-hours.