This Harbor Freight Magnetic USB-C Light Is A Low-Cost Garage Upgrade

A lack of space is one of the bigger issues you'll encounter whether you're walking into a pro garage or the one attached to your own home. That is also one of those challenges that is not particularly easy to upgrade. Lighting is a common garage issue that should be easy enough for any garage dweller to bolster, and you can probably even make that upgrade without spending much money in the process.

That's particularly true if you're shopping at a budget friendly home improvement and hardware outlet like Harbor Freight Tools, which currently has a slew of options available that can brighten up your garage game. Those options cover a wide range of styles and functions, covering everything from standing and handheld options to motion-sensor models and even fully wired lighting kits. Many of those options bear the name of Braun, including a low-cost, 500-Lumen light that could prove to be a major upgrade for any garage in need of brightening up.

If you're unfamiliar with the Braun name, the brand primarily focuses on the manufacture of lighting. It's also one of several notable tool brands that is currently owned by Harbor Freight Tools. As for the light in question, the 500-Lumen floodlight is selling for just $21.00, and its design makes it an ideal upgrade for anyone looking for a little extra visibility when they're working under the hood, or even under the vehicle itself.