10 Outdoor Gadgets And Gear For Backyard Camping At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's rarely a bad time to camp in your backyard. Whether you have friends over or just don't wish to travel to the woods or the mountains, you can always set up a fire pit, pitch a tent, and string around some great camping lights to set the mood. However, while the basic camping necessities are easy to cobble together, lots of other gadgets and gear can further improve your camping experience. Whether you decide to camp during the day or night, summer or winter, these gadgets can certainly elevate your experience — either in terms of functionality or aesthetics. From cozy electric hand warmers that come in handy during a cold night to a barbecue grill that can help you cook some tasty food, we've accumulated a bunch of camping gadgets and gear that are must-haves.
We've carefully picked these items based on how they can impact your backyard camping experience. Depending on your local climate, you can determine which gadgets will be most helpful. Notably, most of the gadgets included in this list are portable, which means you can even carry them when you're going camping outside your home, or even camping on your truck bed!
Jisulife portable neck fan
If you're out camping during a hot summer day, you may feel exhausted pretty quickly. The heat from the sun can be a pain, so you would need something to counter it. While there are several highly rated USB fans and other portable cooling devices, the one that's arguably most effective is the Jisulife neck fan. As the name suggests, it's a fan that goes around your neck and blows air directly onto your skin. As a result, it's much more effective compared to smaller USB fans placed at a distance. Just wear it around your neck, and it will do its job when you're sitting and reading a book, cooking, walking, or even climbing.
This makes it the perfect companion when camping. With a standard portable fan, you have to position yourself in front of it at all times to receive a cool breeze. That's not the case with the Jisulife neck fan. There are multiple operating speeds to choose from, depending on how strong you want the wind to blow. The 4,000mAh battery under the hood ensures you can use the fan for anywhere between 4-16 hours continuously. If you're going camping with friends or family, the Jisulife neck fan acts like an individual cooling solution for every person. You won't have to carry bigger stand fans or look for places to mount a USB fan.
Blavor 10,000mAh solar power bank
When heading out for any kind of trip, it's wise to carry a power bank — especially if you know beforehand that you're going to have a long day. While the major power bank brands make countless products, a solar power bank is the way to go if you plan on camping in your backyard when the sun's out. The Blavor 10,000mAh solar power bank is our recommendation, thanks to several cool features that make it a well-rounded option. For starters, it has a large solar panel on the top, followed by a Qi charging coil right on the opposite side. This can be used to charge a smartphone or a pair of wireless earbuds. There are two USB-C ports on the side — one for input and the other for output. Between the two lies a USB-A port.
While the USB-C port can be used to charge a smartphone at 20W, the USB-A port can power accessories like USB lights, inflators, and more. The 10,000mAh capacity should be sufficient if you're only camping in your backyard, since you would always have access to wall outlets if required. To wrap things up, there's also a dual LED flashlight baked into the power bank, which is a nice addition — making it the perfect charging accessory when camping. Notably, it's also shockproof, dustproof, and waterproof.
Wakeman camping tent
Every camping experience is incomplete without a tent, even if it's in your backyard. That's exactly why you should pick up the Wakeman camping tent. It's a two-person camping tent with a rain fly and a carrying bag that makes it easy to store when not in use. Since it's made out of polyester, it's lightweight and easy to carry, so even if you're heading on a trek, it won't add much heft to your gear. Its versatile nature makes it a good companion regardless of whether you're camping in your backyard, in a garden, or even on the beach. The fibreglass poles are sturdy enough to hold the tent regardless of what terrain you use it in.
On the inside, there's a small window for ventilation, along with a pocket below it to house camping accessories and other small gear. The door consists of two layers – an inner screen layer and an outer zippered fabric. This is useful for keeping rainwater out when the weather goes bad, while also keeping mosquitoes and other insects at bay. Setting up the tent is simple, and so is folding it back up and storing it in the provided bag. For what it offers, the Wakeman camping tent is extremely affordable, while providing enough space for two adults. Highly recommended for your basic camping needs.
TMY outdoor mini projector
Outdoor games can be fun, but it can quickly get tiring. If you're looking for other sources of entertainment when camping in your backyard, consider getting a mini projector like this one from TMY. Since it's a tiny machine, it can be carried around easily, which means it's not just restricted to your backyard. It outputs at 720p — which isn't the sharpest of resolutions – but is good enough for a night of movies or TV shows. The maximum screen size can go all the way up to 80 inches, which is plenty large for a small gathering. It has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can hook it up to any of the best Bluetooth speakers for audio output.
The TMY outdoor mini projector has an HDMI port, so you can either connect a laptop or a media streaming device like an Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or a Google Chromecast to play content. It's an excellent companion to watch a game of basketball or baseball with your friends and family while camping in your backyard. Imagine watching the Super Bowl outdoors while resting in a tent, with a barbecue grill on the side! Notably, you will need a projector screen if you don't have a plain white wall that's large enough for the projection in your backyard.
Outland Living portable propane fire pit
Creating a campfire can be tedious, and certainly isn't the most preferred option in your backyard. The next best solution is something like the Outland Living portable propane fire pit. This is a handy portable accessory with a built-in handle, so you can use it in your backyard, and then take it with you when you're headed elsewhere for camping. One of the biggest advantages of using a fire pit like this is the total absence of dirty ash and soot, which means you won't have to do nearly as much clean-up after your camping session. Since it's a propane fire pit, it comes with a gas hose that needs to be attached to a propane tank cylinder. There's a regulator for controlling the level of flame, so you can increase or decrease the intensity with ease — something that's not possible when using firewood.
The high-quality steel construction ensures that the Outland Living propane fire pit lasts for a long time. It's also worth noting that the fire is smokeless when using a fire pit like this, which is also good for the air quality. The brand also includes a natural lava rock set designed to enhance the flickering effect when a fire is lit. It helps with replicating a natural bonfire. If you like having a campfire every time you're in the backyard with friends and family, this is the way to go.
Fly2Sky LED tent lamp
Setting up multiple tents in your backyard would mean that you would also need ample light sources for each of them. Since you're camping and having a relaxed time, you wouldn't want something like a floodlight that's harsh and can be piercing to look at. Thankfully, we've found the perfect solution that not only illuminates each tent but also does so tastefully. The Fly2Sky LED tent lamp is a battery-operated lightbulb that comes with a carabiner clip attached to one end. This can be used to hang the bulb inside the tent. Once powered on, the bulbs provide ample brightness to find your way around, while also not being glaringly bright. In fact, there's a button on the front of the bulb that lets you switch between three brightness modes.
Unscrewing the top of the lamp reveals a cavity to insert three AAA batteries that can power the bulb for anywhere between 10-15 hours, depending on the brightness level. It's also water-resistant, so you can mount the bulb outdoors and it will remain safe even if it rains. You get four bulbs in one pack, each outputting 150 lumens of light. The Fly2Sky tent lamps are extremely handy since they can be used anywhere by simply inserting alkaline cells. They don't need to be charged, nor do they have to be plugged into a USB port. For those who frequently go camping, this is a must-have gadget in your bag (and tent).
Tosy RGB flying disc
The Tosy RGB flying disc may not be the most functional gadget on this list, but it's certainly visually appealing. It's just like any other flying disc used to play outdoor games, with an added twist in the form of 108 RGB LEDs emitting 16.7 million colors — giving your backyard a colorful appeal when camping with friends and family. You can play several games that involve a flying disc while enjoying the light play on Tosy's accessory. Games like ultimate frisbee generally cannot be played in the dark since you may not be able to see the frisbee, unless there's ample light. However, with the Tosy flying disc, you can certainly play a game of ultimate frisbee right in your backyard — even after the Sun's down!
As per the brand, charging the disc for 30 minutes is sufficient for the LEDs to glow for a full 90-minute match of ultimate frisbee, or up to 1,000 throws. It charges via a USB-C cable, which is fantastic since you won't have to carry a separate cable with you if you plan on taking the disc with you when camping outdoors. There are several lighting modes, brightness levels, and a motion detection sensor that triggers the lights every time the disc is tossed around. It's an extremely fun accessory to have when you have a large group to play with.
Dnaleao rechargeable hand warmers
Camping during winter has its charm. Of course, you will have to deal with the cold weather by staying close to the fire pit and ensuring you've layered up with sweaters and jackets, but it's certainly a lot of fun. If you often camp in your backyard when it's cold outside, or you stay in a perennially cold region, you may want to pick up a few winter camping accessories that help you stay warm. One of them is a pair of electric hand warmers like this one. The Dnaleao rechargeable hand warmers resemble a portable battery pack in terms of appearance. They are quite small in size, which makes sense since they need to fit into the palm of your hands to keep them warm. Speaking of warmth, there are three temperature modes that you can cycle through using the button at the top.
The first level begins at 95 degrees Fahrenheit, with the last one going all the way up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. There's a pretty large 4,000mAh cell inside each device that can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Simply grip the warmer to use it, and when not in use, tuck it in your trouser pockets. The compact form factor allows you to carry them with you wherever you go, so it's a gadget that's not only useful when camping outdoors but also when commuting via public transport or taking a walk in the park.
Master Cook BBQ propane gas grill
No backyard camping session is complete without some freshly cooked food on the grill! Whether it's a steak or a burger, the Master Cook BBQ propane gas grill is the perfect way to add some flavor to your backyard campfire night — quite literally! It has stainless steel burners that are long-lasting and have an integrated piezoelectric ignition system. All you have to do to turn on the stove is turn the knob and wait for the fire to ignite. Of course, the grill needs to be connected to a propane tank via the supplied hose. The cooking area is large enough to cook for a small to medium-sized gathering. You can cook up to five hamburger patties on the insulation net, while the baking net can house another five.
The top is foldable, which means it's easy to stow when not in use. One side of the grill also has wheels, so you can tilt it and move it around with ease to any part of your backyard. There are foldable slabs on either side of the grill, which can be used to place ingredients, cutlery, crockery, and so on. If you're looking for a high-quality barbecue grill for camping in your backyard, you can't go wrong with this one from Master Cook. It gets the basics right, and has a good set of features like the auto igniting grill and high-quality knobs.
Hexeum astronomical telescope
Camping under a clear night sky could present a fantastic opportunity for stargazing! If you want a closer look at the heavenly bodies, you could get a sophisticated telescope for your backyard and have a few friends and family over for a night of observing planets, stars, and the moon in our solar system. The Hexeum astronomical telescope is reasonably priced, unlike several other telescopes that can set you back thousands of dollars. This model provides two eyepieces — 25 millimeters and 10 millimeters, which can produce a magnification up to 60x. Additionally, a 3x Barlow lens can take the magnification up to 180x. Along with observing planetary objects in the sky, the Haxeum telescope also ships with a phone mount that attaches in front of the eyepiece.
You can mount your phone here with the camera facing the eyepiece, which allows you to capture what your eyes can see through the telescope. So if you want to grab a picture of the craters on the moon or a constellation in the sky, you can do that with this telescope. There's also a Bluetooth remote shutter provided in the package that you can connect to your phone to click pictures without physically having to hit the shutter button on your phone's screen. This is to prevent any sort of shake or disturbance to the image. The Hexeum telescope is a good entry-level option if you want to explore the world of outer space right from your backyard.