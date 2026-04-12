12 Genius Uses For Zip Ties You Probably Never Thought Of
How many different ways can you think of to use zip ties? Odds are, most DIYers have a long list of uses for these handy pieces of plastic, but it seems like there's no end to their usefulness. Zip ties are a budget-friendly garage staple, but you can use them in tons of different ways, including outside the garage. Not only are cable ties useful around the house, but you may find that they're also helpful when it comes to fixing and tying things on the road, in the woods, and everywhere else, too.
After reading through this list, you might be tempted to stock up on different sizes, colors, and styles of zip ties, and we can't say that would be a bad idea. To make the most of your new zip tie obsession, check out one of the weirdest but most useful tools, AKA cable tie openers. With a pile of zip ties and a set of openers, you can try out every one of these genius ideas for using zip ties.
Traction
Whether you're slipping around in your shoes during a snowstorm or trying to bike in a slick area, zip ties might be an unexpected solution. If you need traction, wrap a few zip ties around your shoes and tighten them so they won't slip off. Keep in mind you'll need to remove them later, so maybe don't ratchet them on as tight as they'll go (unless you have a removal tool handy and lots of patience).
When it comes to tires, your zip tie solution may need to be more precise. When putting zip ties on tires, you will want the ratchet side of the zip tie facing out. Since that's the surface that will offer the most traction, you want as much of that bumpy surface as possible. Larger zip ties will be better for this purpose, although you might be able to make do with a bunch of smaller ones attached to one another.
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Sure, you can use zip ties for cord management — that one's a no-brainer. Although shorter cords might not give you trouble, consider using zip ties to wind up longer cords. Cords and cables get tangled so easily, but a bit of prep when you set up your workspace can avoid frustration later. Like anything else, though, make sure not to tighten your zip ties too much, both for easier removal and so they don't damage power cords and cables.
Have you considered, however, using different colored zip ties to get even more organized? Using colored zip ties turns your cord management into a solidly Type A plan of attack. By choosing a different color for each device (for example, blue for your computer monitor and red for the PC itself), you'll know what's plugged in when you approach your power strip (or wall outlet). If you want to get really serious about managing your cords, make a chart or diagram that reflects which color corresponds to which device or appliance.
Shelter anchors
Zip ties are a durable addition to any adventurer's bag, and they come in handy whether it's time to pitch a tent or you're in need of a survival shelter. Most outdoor enthusiasts probably rely on paracord or rope for most of their exploits, but you might consider adding zip ties to your bug-out bag as well. For one thing, consider what materials would be best for creating an impromptu shelter. Rope is fine, but each zip tie can independently attach a corner of the shelter to a tree, so you don't have to worry about cutting or knots.
As with any other non-natural item, make sure to keep track of your zip ties and take them with you when your adventure is over. Also, consider investing in some tougher zip ties if you're stocking up specifically for adventuring. Durable zip ties, like Harbor Freight's handy UV-resistant zip ties, may last longer outdoors, especially in direct sunlight.
Trail markers
A handful of zip ties can do more than keep things together — they can keep you on the right path, too. Whether you're new to hiking or prefer going off-trail, trail markers can be invaluable in unfamiliar territory. Even better, choosing a bright color for your trail marker cable ties can help make your intended path unmistakable.
The one key to using zip ties as trail markers is, of course, removing them on your way back. You can snip them or slide them off, but there's also another option for removing and reusing cable ties. If you've tried to undo a zip tie by hand, you'll find that cable tie openers are an oddly useful addition to your toolkit. Openers allow you to reuse old zip ties with no special tricks needed, which means you can go a long time without replenishing your stash.
Bundle kindling
Even if you're an expert at tying knots, there's no reason to bust out the rope when you're collecting kindling. Of course, rope is one way to bundle kindling, but have you considered zip ties? Again, with the ability to reuse zip ties, there's really nothing a solid zip tie can't do. The larger, more rugged kind are great for bundling kindling, whether you're at home or at a campsite. If you avoid tightening the ties too much, you can also create a makeshift handle that makes the bundle easier to carry.
The great thing about zip ties for kindling is that even if you're storing the wood for a long time, the plastic shouldn't deteriorate as quickly as other materials. Zip ties should also be a material that birds and other critters aren't interested in. If you've ever had birds try to make a nest from your paracord, this caution needs no further explanation.
Drain snake
There's nothing worse than a clogged pipe when the stores are closed and you're not a plumbing expert. Fortunately, even non-experts can fashion a DIY drain snake out of a zip tie. Why bother buying a dedicated tool when you can make your own? Whether it's a massive zip tie with a bunch of "teeth" along it or a smaller one with handmade notches, a zip tie could help temporarily clear your drain if it's gunked up.
Of course, a drain snake won't fix all your plumbing problems. Sure, a snake can remove hair and some assorted gunk and offbeat things like hair ties (ask me how I know this). Still, your zip tie fix probably can't remove bigger clogs, just like a regular handheld snaking tool won't (sometimes you just need an industrial-sized, powered drain snake). If all else fails, you might want to remove and clear out the P-trap or call a plumber.
Zipper slider
Ever broken the zipper on a bag or clothing item and found you can't grip it well enough to zip it anymore? Zip ties are a simple solution to that frustrating problem. Unlike some other genius uses for zip ties, a zipper fix is one where smaller is better. Tiny zip ties are ideal for looping through a zipper slider, giving you a loop to use as the zipper pull.
Although you can look at a zip tie as a temporary fix, it could last quite a while. It's not absolutely necessary, but choosing a colored zip tie to match the bag or clothing could help prolong its useful and fashion-forward life. For things like tool bags, backpacks, and other gear that's not all about looks, zip ties are a simple solution that will probably last as long as the accessory itself. If the zipper itself breaks, a zip tie could still help salvage the situation (by keeping your bag shut) until you can find a better fix.
Toilet flapper fix
Do you despise sticking your hand into the toilet tank to retrieve a chain that keeps falling off? One way to semi-permanently fix your flapper is by using zip ties to keep everything together. Whether it's a rusty or broken chain or a problem with the hardware that holds it in place, zip ties could make the fix easier. Looping a zip tie through the top of the chain and onto the flush lever will keep the two together, an easy enough solution.
If it's your chain that's the problem, a bit of finagling and a handful of zip ties can replace the chain entirely. Obviously, you'll need a specific tension in your zip tie chain to make it work properly. You can do that either by tightening a long zip tie to size (use a bit of trial and error) or connecting multiple smaller ones together. Though the jury is out on how long the fix could last, since plastic doesn't corrode the way metal does, you might find that a makeshift toilet chain can last a while.
Decoration hangers
Whether you're short on time or money, zip ties are a convenient way to hang decorations, especially if you choose colored ones. For decor like seasonal garlands (picture them winding along a railing up a staircase, for example), a set of green zip ties makes easy work of getting everything to stay in place. Use your imagination when surveying your next batch of seasonal decor, and you might find that it's worth the effort to zip tie festive lights to your gutters.
In a pinch, you can even use a zip tie to hang picture frames. If you're the type to avoid the hardware store, a looped zip tie can do a lot of jobs often handled by picture hangers, ornament hangers, and other miscellaneous tools. For ornaments that have holes for hangers, some festively colored zip ties can make for easy hanging — just make a loop that can slide over Christmas tree branches.
Outdoor anchors
One particularly brilliant use for zip ties is keeping your patio cushions secured to your patio furniture. I still have a vivid memory of retrieving a neighbor's chaise lounge cushion from the middle of a lake after a big storm in Arizona. If only my aunt's neighbor had known about this hack, she could have avoided that adventure. Not all furniture will be easy to strap cushions onto, but it's a worthwhile consideration if you live somewhere windy or are expecting storms. Many cushions do have ties, but the addition of zip ties makes for a stronger connection that you can't easily untie.
On the same note, think about how you can use zip ties to anchor other outdoor items. Whether it's a sunshade for the kids or the cover over the pool, a few strategically placed zip ties could secure your outdoor setup. At the very least, it will keep your backyard essentials (including plants and young trees) from blowing away.
Shoelace replacement
While most people probably don't let their shoelaces get so ragged that they abruptly break, it can and does happen. If it happens to you, having a few zip ties in your back pocket (probably not literally though) can save the day and keep you moving forward. Or, if you're like a guy my mechanic knew, you might need something to keep your shoes on while you tie your (and your passengers') shoelaces together to make a throttle cable for your old Volkswagen. Either way, zip ties can hold shoes on, end of story.
It's not just laces, either. I once had a sandal break on me while I was sprinting toward a slip-n-slide. After that, zip ties could have saved the rest of the day. Zip ties could also be handy for sandal repairs where you need to hold two pieces of a strap together or affix the shoe to your foot.
Chain link fence fix
Patching up a chain-link fence is not the simplest thing to do, especially compared to slapping a new panel onto a picket fence. Zip ties may not be a permanent solution, but they're a pretty solid one, especially if you have a pile of spares. In fact, you don't need nice new cable ties for this one. When your zip ties have gotten some age on them, use a cable tie opener to remove them, then stash the pile away for future use.
Even if you have to weave a web of zip ties to fill a big gap in a chain-link fence, it's probably worth the effort. In other cases, zip tying the chain link to nearby posts is another way to use cable ties that will help prolong the life of your fence. Extend this thinking to other similar materials — like soccer goals, basketball hoop nets, and netting — and you might need to order more zip ties.