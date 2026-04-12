12 Genius Uses For Zip Ties You Probably Never Thought Of

How many different ways can you think of to use zip ties? Odds are, most DIYers have a long list of uses for these handy pieces of plastic, but it seems like there's no end to their usefulness. Zip ties are a budget-friendly garage staple, but you can use them in tons of different ways, including outside the garage. Not only are cable ties useful around the house, but you may find that they're also helpful when it comes to fixing and tying things on the road, in the woods, and everywhere else, too.

After reading through this list, you might be tempted to stock up on different sizes, colors, and styles of zip ties, and we can't say that would be a bad idea. To make the most of your new zip tie obsession, check out one of the weirdest but most useful tools, AKA cable tie openers. With a pile of zip ties and a set of openers, you can try out every one of these genius ideas for using zip ties.