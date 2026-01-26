17 Of The Weirdest Tools That Serve A Practical Purpose

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Humanity's love affair with tools goes back tens of thousands of years. Our ancient ancestors made their first tools from stone, wood, and bone. Later, they developed ways to manipulate metals like bronze and iron. New tools meant that we could acquire new materials and, with new materials, that we could develop new tools, and so on.

Most of us aren't using flint hand axes, but we do still use the cutting tools which evolved out of those earliest hand axes. There's an unbroken chain of tool development, tool usage, and tool education which stretches back to our cave-dwelling predecessors.

These days, most of us are familiar with basic tools, the kinds you'll find in your average starter tool kit. Most kids can pick a hammer, screwdriver, or tape measure out of a lineup, but that barely scratches the surface of the tools found in workshops around the world. Over the millennia, we've developed a wide range of tools, some of which are bizarre and niche but still useful. Here are 17 of the weirdest tools that still serve a purpose, even if you've never encountered them.