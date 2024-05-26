The Pivoting Bit Holder Is A Tool You'll Wish You Had Sooner

Here's a frustrating scenario for you. Say you're trying to drive screws into your burgeoning crafting project, but one of the spots you need to secure is at a bizarre, unwieldy angle. Cordless power drills only drill in a straight line, so your only real option is to orient yourself at a similarly unwieldy angle, which can ultimately result in awkward, crooked driving. That's also banking on the assumption that the spot you need to drill has enough space for the bulky chuck or handle of a power drill.

It's not an ideal situation, to say the least, but there is a surprisingly simple way to remedy it. If you can't drill something using a straight line, why not use a curved line? No, you can't bend the shank of a drill bit, but you can add something to the end of the drill that can fit in those tight spaces. Specifically, you can add a pivoting bit holder, a delightfully simple little invention that will allow you to tackle your drilling tasks from all kinds of new angles.