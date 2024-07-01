MetalTech I-IDPL Vs. Harbor Freight's Franklin Drywall Lift: What's The Difference?

If you're looking to replace the drywall in your home, then you might be interested in getting a few things. Panels, screws, adhesive, and a solid drywall screw gun are a given, but you may also be thinking about investing in a drywall lift. Sure, you can technically hold the panels in place while a partner screws them into the joists and studs, but your arms will be begging for mercy before you manage to get through a few lengths of sheetrock. A panel lift can make all the difference.

Fortunately, there are a couple of great options out there. Harbor Freight and Home Depot both sell drywall lifts that are more than up to the task. Harbor Freight has a well-earned reputation for affordability, and you can get even better deals by taking advantage of the retailer's seasonal sale events. This extends to the drywall lift which is comparatively affordable when compared to those sold at other big-box hardware stores like Home Depot.

That said, Home Depot tends to be more well-regarded when it comes to selling quality brands that are built to last, and Harbor Freight sells a few tools that you might want to think twice about before purchasing. But before you go out and buy either one, you might be interested in learning a bit more about each of these drywall lifts, such as their weight capacities and what other special features each of them might have to offer.