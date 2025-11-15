How Did The Phillips Head Screwdriver Get Its Name?

While there may be no practical way to qualify such a claim, one could likely still argue that the Phillips head screwdriver ranks among the most frequently used hand tools in modern history. And if you're looking to assemble a tool kit for your home, a Phillips head screwdriver is about as essential a tool as a hammer or a tape measure.

It is not the end-all-be-all screwdriver you'll need, of course, as there are roughly a dozen different screw heads in circulation today. Despite the screw head disparity, the Phillips head continues to be one of the go-to screws for builders and manufacturers. That fact is all the more fascinating because, currently, the Phillips head screw and screwdriver have only been around for a little over 90 years. The design was first patented in the early 1930s, though it was not the first patent filed displaying the so-called "cruciform orifice," with English inventor John Frearson displaying a similar design several decades prior.

Nonetheless, the screw and driver patented in 1933 would become the one that not only revolutionized industrial work but became a staple in virtually every home toolbox for decades to come. As it was, the patent was awarded to a Portland, Oregon-based businessman by the name of Henry F. Phillips. And yes, Phillips ultimately decided to name the game-changing screwdriver after himself. That decision was pretty questionable, though, as Phillips is not credited as the screwdriver's inventor.