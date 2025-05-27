Where (And When) Did Woodworking Originate?

When we talk about the origin of man, the term "stone age" gets thrown around a lot. Thanks to "The Flintstones" and other media set in this time period, we naturally assume everything was made of rock. The truth is that woodworking was just as vital to mankind's way of life as stone was. Same goes for the future Bronze Age and Iron Age. New discoveries at Kalambo Falls in Zambia only provide further proof of this: The earliest wooden structures date back to central Africa over 400,000 years ago.

These aren't just random twigs stacked Lincoln Logs-style, either. They're intentionally shaped and joined pieces with visible tool marks from wedges and digging sticks. Preserved in the waterlogged soil of Kalambo Falls, these wooden artifacts pre-date Homo sapiens and have miraculously remained intact for all this time. It doesn't get any more definitive than this: As far as we know it, woodworking started in Zambia some 476,000 years back.