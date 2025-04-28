What All Can The Shopsmith Mark 7 Woodworking Machine Do & How Much Does It Cost?

If you spend any time working with wood either professionally or as a hobby, you know that the work tends to require a trove of different tools, including any number of devices that cut, drill, chisel, smooth, and bend. You likely also know that assembling such a set of tools involves a pretty considerable financial investment, even if you're copping them from the under $100 bin.

Multi-use tools can help you save some money, and there are plenty of such tools available to woodworkers that are designed to handle more than one job assignment. But it's safe to say that few of them approach the multi-use concept with quite veracity of The Shopsmith Mark 7 Woodworking Machine. The multi-tool is indeed designed to perform seven different functions, making it as versatile a device as you'll find on the consumer woodworking tool market.

So, what exactly does the Shopsmith Mark 7 do? The multi-tool device functions as a 10-inch table saw, a 34-inch lathe, a 12-inch disc sander, an over-table router, a 16 1/2-inch drill press, and an under-table shaper. It can also be used for horizontal boring. Now, whether you're a woodworking novice or someone who makes a living working with wood, you know how valuable such versatility could be. You likely also know that adding each of those tools to your arsenal separately would require the sacrifice of considerable room in your garage or workshop, so packaging them all together also makes the Mark 7 a serious space-saver.

