Don't Throw Out Used Zip Ties – Here's A Trick To Reuse Them

It's no secret that zip ties are made to be tough. Whether for cable management, gardening, fixing broken items, or keeping bags closed, these seemingly simple strips are more often than not heavy-duty enough to be used in a wide array of applications without coming undone. If you regularly use zip ties, there's a good chance that you find yourself going through quite a few of them over time. However, with some careful handling, this doesn't have to be the case.

Many will cut and toss out a zip tie after its initial use, believing there's no way to make use out of it once it's served its purpose. While you can avoid this by opting into reusable zip ties, you may be surprised to learn that you can also unlock the less expensive traditional single-use variety (that can cost a little over $3 for a pack of 100 at Harbor Freight) and save them for reuse later. The process is relatively simple, only requiring a little patience and the use of a pointed-end tool.

The extra time and effort is certainly worth it, as you're not only extending the life of a single zip tie, but also cutting down on the amount of zip ties you go through, saving you money and preventing unnecessary waste. So just what does this process entail? Keep reading to find out as we detail a step-by-step guide on how to undo a zip tie without cutting it.

