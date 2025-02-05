Don't Throw Out Used Zip Ties – Here's A Trick To Reuse Them
It's no secret that zip ties are made to be tough. Whether for cable management, gardening, fixing broken items, or keeping bags closed, these seemingly simple strips are more often than not heavy-duty enough to be used in a wide array of applications without coming undone. If you regularly use zip ties, there's a good chance that you find yourself going through quite a few of them over time. However, with some careful handling, this doesn't have to be the case.
Many will cut and toss out a zip tie after its initial use, believing there's no way to make use out of it once it's served its purpose. While you can avoid this by opting into reusable zip ties, you may be surprised to learn that you can also unlock the less expensive traditional single-use variety (that can cost a little over $3 for a pack of 100 at Harbor Freight) and save them for reuse later. The process is relatively simple, only requiring a little patience and the use of a pointed-end tool.
The extra time and effort is certainly worth it, as you're not only extending the life of a single zip tie, but also cutting down on the amount of zip ties you go through, saving you money and preventing unnecessary waste. So just what does this process entail? Keep reading to find out as we detail a step-by-step guide on how to undo a zip tie without cutting it.
How to undo zip ties without cutting them
To undo your zip tie, you'll need a pointy-ended tool such as the tip of a knife, pair of scissors, or a hand tool such as a grip pick or long nosed pliers. Understanding how to go about the process requires some basic understanding of a zip tie's mechanics. The strip that makes up the majority of your zip tie contains a series of serrations on one side. When you pull the strip through the little box at the end, the serrations will catch on to an interior locking tab that holds the strip in place.
So in order to undo your zip tie for reuse, your main objective is loosening this locking tab. Here's how to do it:
- Lift the strip that is coming out of the box and fold it towards the loop.
- Insert the tip of your pointy-ended tool inside the box in between the folded strip and the box's interior locking tab.
- With the locking tab held down, you can pull out the strip until your zip tie is straightened once again.
Keep in mind that your single-use zip tie will lose its strength the more times this is done. So while you can certainly reuse a zip tie after undoing it, you probably shouldn't rely on a used one to hold together something that needs extra security.