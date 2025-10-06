Why Do People Put Zip Ties On Tires?

Driving in the winter presents a set of challenges that can sometimes test even the most experienced drivers. Besides the usual winter driving tips to keep in mind, one should also be well-equipped with all of the necessary winter emergency gear, including shovels, tire chains, jumper cables, and even blankets. Alongside these rather traditional winter kit additions, some drivers also carry zip ties, but what exactly are these, and why are people putting zip ties on tires?

It's important to note that these aren't your typical toolbox plastic zip ties, but rather emergency snow chain substitutes, designed to get you unstuck from snow, ice, and mud. The idea is that the raised tooth-like plastic protrusions help a tire grip slippery surfaces and allow you to get out of tricky situations without needing someone else to pull you free. Although effective at getting you out of a pinch, these are one-time solutions that aren't designed for extended use.