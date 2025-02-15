3 Tire Chain Alternatives To Help Get Your Car Through Snow & Icy Conditions

Winter weather can vary greatly and quickly. Knowing what works well to keep you safe while driving in winter in your area can save time, money and your nerves.

One of the first things that comes to mind regarding winter driving is snow chains — sets of metal chains that go around a tire. The chains bite into the surface, improving traction. Chains have several drawbacks, though. By biting into the driving surface, they chew it up, especially if it's asphalt. They're noisy, too, and the ride is neither comfortable nor fast. It's highly recommended to keep your speed below 30 mph, not just because of the damage to the road, but because at higher speeds, the chains can break and damage the car.

Also, tire chains are meant to be put on your car when there's packed snow or icy roads. If you're driving mostly under other conditions, there are other options that can do a better job. My own experience comes from driving on packed snow, so I turned to testing videos to see these options in actual use under different conditions.