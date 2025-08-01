It's Not Just You: Why Cords And Cables Get Tangled So Easily

The second law of thermodynamics posits that the world tends towards chaos without intervention, as anyone who uses wired earbuds knows all too well. Wired headphones are making a comeback thanks in part to the power of nostalgia, but the need to constantly untangle the cord is not one of those benefits. While it may seem like tangled cords are an unavoidable mystery, there are reasons behind the phenomenon and simple, proven ways to prevent it. According to a study conducted by Dorian M. Raymer and Douglas E. Smith from the University of California at San Diego's physics department, just a few seconds is all it takes to cause "spontaneous knotting of an agitated string."

The study experimented with cords of various lengths and materials under different conditions in more than 3,400 trials to determine why it is so hard to manage cables. Sadly, wired earphones are often made to specifications that enable messy tangles; here's what the study revealed and how you can manage your cables better. The two physicists likely began from a point of personal frustration; after all, who among us hasn't had to wrestle with tangled cords at some point? Raymer and Smith conducted their study using a mathematical concept known as knot theory, which calculates the probability of a knot forming based on cord length and flexibility, agitation time, and the size of the container. Cords of different lengths and stiffnesses were dropped into a box from a vertical orientation and the boxes were then rotated around a central axis at different speeds for various periods of time.