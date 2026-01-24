The 16 Budget-Friendly Garage Staples You Should Always Have On Hand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people look at large furniture or expensive gadgets when furnishing a home. But whether you're moving to a new place or have been living in it for over a decade, there are just some basic things that you should never take for granted. These small, everyday items are handy to always have in stock in your garage, as they can save you in many different situations. That's because, aside from being useful in emergencies, these things will also help keep your household running smoothly when something breaks.

We will include a lot of different items in our list — everything from screws and tapes to oil and batteries. We won't be able to account for every possible event that can happen in your home, but the stuff we recommend will save you from midnight convenience store runs or having to wait in the dark until morning when stores open. All these items are relatively affordable, so you don't have to worry about overstretching your budget just to keep these staples in your garage. I also have all of these in stock in my garage, and I've found them useful in the decade that I've lived in my own home.