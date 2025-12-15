These Rechargeable AA Batteries Pay For Themselves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Batteries have become an essential part of everyday life. The unfortunate thing is that the majority of small batteries you'll use — AA, AAA, D, and the like — won't last forever. Once you drain them, you'll have to toss them and buy new ones. If you prefer to avoid this practice, you do have options. One of the most intriguing on the market is the USB-C rechargeable AA battery, which, as the name implies, can be recharged, saving you money in the long run — especially since you can recharge them using a USB-C cable you probably already have, instead of needing a separate charger.

While they're nowhere near as common as their single-use counterparts, rechargeable AA batteries have slowly picked up steam in recent years. Modern ones charge with a USB-C cable, no differently than a phone or set of wireless earbuds, and will power devices through multiple charge cycles. Brands such as Paleblue, Coast, and more now offer these for sale, with their prices hovering around the $30 range for a set of four AAs.

You're not limited to AA batteries, either, with rechargeable C batteries also available. Overall, they're a decent long-term investment considering their reusability, they reduce landfill waste, and the fact that they use charging cords you likely already have around the house is a nice bonus. Though they seem like a good buy on paper, even the top-rated USB-C rechargeable batteries aren't the best choice for everyone. In some cases, the imperfect single-use battery may still be the way to go.