4 Harbor Freight Finds That Outshine Ace Hardware In Price And Quality

Expensive tool chests are nice, but does anyone really need a $500 tool chest? Most DIYers are better served by a small, lightweight toolbox to keep a few common tools, or craft supplies, safe and tidy. The Bauer Small Modular Toolbox, $29.99 from Harbor Freight, is a good option. It can hold up to 25 pounds, and it's compatible with other Bauer Modular Storage System components if you need to expand your tool collection. Made from high-impact resin, the Bauer toolbox measures 14.5 inches by 20.75 inches and 7.25 inches tall, according to Harbor Freight's product page. It holds six removable storage bins, each with their own lid, to keep smaller tools and hardware organized.

Large metal latches secure the top lid. There's also a place to add a padlock located for added security. One downside to the design is the handle placement requires tipping the toolbox 90-degrees, which could jumble small pieces inside if not secured. With its 4.8-star rating, the majority of the 670 reviews are positive. However, even some negative reviews praise the metal lid latches. Others find fault with the material the box is made from, the organization of the storage containers, and the overall quality of the containers.

A comparable option at Ace Hardware is the Ace 16-inch Tool Box, priced at $17.99. While the two toolboxes are similar in price, the Ace toolbox is smaller, measuring 8.75 by 16.0 inches and 7.38 inches tall. It also features metal latches, but no provisions for a lock or removable storage, except for the lift-out tool tray. Its 4.4-star rating mostly comes from reviewers saying it's "great for the price."