The 9 Retail Chains With The Best Tool Departments

Picking one retail chain to buy all the tools you'll ever need is impractical, if not impossible. One reason is that not all retailers carry certain brands. For example, Milwaukee Tools are sold in stores you've probably never heard of in addition to some of the most popular retailers, but are absent from other stores' shelves. As a general rule, our definition of the best tool departments is based on those with a wide selection of dependable tools available in store and online at reasonable prices. Variety and affordable prices are aspects the best retail chain tool departments have in common, but intangible factors, like nearby store locations and customer service before the sale, often make the shopping experience even better.

If you're curious, that means I did not track down the Snap-On Tool dealer in my area. We'll also avoid any other retail chains that specialize in tools, like Harbor Freight and Northern Tool. Interestingly, the retail chains with the best tool departments slotted easily into four categories: home improvement, hardware, farm and ranch supply, and department stores. Home improvement stores include Menards, Home Depot, and Lowe's, while Ace and True Value are examples of hardware stores with good tool departments. I'm familiar with Atwood's and Tractor Supply farm and ranch stores, although other local chains might be more convenient if they carry what you need. Finally, department stores like Walmart and Target offer tools at affordable prices and 24-hour shopping in many cases.