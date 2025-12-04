The 9 Retail Chains With The Best Tool Departments
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Picking one retail chain to buy all the tools you'll ever need is impractical, if not impossible. One reason is that not all retailers carry certain brands. For example, Milwaukee Tools are sold in stores you've probably never heard of in addition to some of the most popular retailers, but are absent from other stores' shelves. As a general rule, our definition of the best tool departments is based on those with a wide selection of dependable tools available in store and online at reasonable prices. Variety and affordable prices are aspects the best retail chain tool departments have in common, but intangible factors, like nearby store locations and customer service before the sale, often make the shopping experience even better.
If you're curious, that means I did not track down the Snap-On Tool dealer in my area. We'll also avoid any other retail chains that specialize in tools, like Harbor Freight and Northern Tool. Interestingly, the retail chains with the best tool departments slotted easily into four categories: home improvement, hardware, farm and ranch supply, and department stores. Home improvement stores include Menards, Home Depot, and Lowe's, while Ace and True Value are examples of hardware stores with good tool departments. I'm familiar with Atwood's and Tractor Supply farm and ranch stores, although other local chains might be more convenient if they carry what you need. Finally, department stores like Walmart and Target offer tools at affordable prices and 24-hour shopping in many cases.
Home improvement stores have great tool departments
Home improvement stores such as Menards, Home Depot, and Lowe's offer competitive prices and exclusive brands thanks to their big-box buying power. While all three chains offer house brand tools, MasterForce at Menards, Husky at Home Depot, and Kobalt at Lowe's, other brands also have exclusive deals, at least for some offerings, with one or the other. Brands like Ryobi, Ridgid, and Milwaukee are found at Home Depot. You can find the Milwaukee brand at other retailers, but Lowe's doesn't sell Milwaukee tools. Likewise, you won't find Craftsman tools at Home Depot, but Lowe's shelves are lined with the popular brand since Sears, a retailer that would have made our list, is no longer in business. Flex is a good brand of power tools found at Lowe's, but not Home Depot, another example of stores carrying specific brands.
All three home improvement stores have an online presence that makes shopping from home a snap – or click – all day, every day. The good thing about Lowe's and Home Depot is that there is probably one or the other, or both, located near you right now, and unless it's the middle of the night or a major holiday, they're likely open for business. Menards' locations aren't as widespread outside the Midwest and northern plains portions of the U.S. Service before the sale is another trait of the best home improvement store tool departments. I've rarely had a question that I couldn't get answered by someone with experience, even if I had to ask a newb to find someone else first.
Hardware store chains are another good option with tool departments
Hardware chain stores, like Ace and True Value, also have convenient locations and knowledgeable sales associates. True Value carries popular tool brands like Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita, Klein Tools, and Stanley, to name just a few. Ace Hardware carries those brands, too, and offers the Ace Hardware house brand as well. Compared to Home Depot, Ace Hardware may not have the cheapest prices on tools or other needed items, and True Value tool prices are comparable to those found at Ace Hardware. However, hardware stores typically offer a more convenient shopping experience due to their smaller size and lower foot-traffic inside the store.
I've found that returning an item to Ace Hardware requires some attention to detail. Of course, making a return is easier if you have the receipt, but returning the item to the correct store is a bigger problem. I purchased an item at an Ace Hardware location outside my home state while traveling and tried to return it to my local Ace Hardware when I got home. It was at that point I learned that Ace Hardware stores are individually-owned franchise locations, and the two stores I was dealing with were not connected. I didn't pursue the matter further, as it was a relatively inexpensive item, and it never hurts to have a spare. True Value's Customer Service page says, "We celebrate our independently owned True Value stores who serve their local communities." Being "independently owned," I'd suspect the same issues with returns.
Farm and ranch supply stores offer some unique items
Atwoods and Tractor Supply are two common farm and ranch supply stores. Both retail chains offer a variety of tools from several brands. The list of power tool brands available at Tractor Supply includes Makita, Porter-Cable, Black & Decker, Bosch, and DeWalt. Atwoods carries popular brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Craftsman. Tractor Supply's exclusive tool brand, JobSmart, is highly rated by users. You can find JobSmart air compressors, air hoses and accessories, and hand tools like wrenches and socket sets, but no cordless power tools.
Finding an associate with the required knowledge to answer technical questions is hit-or-miss at these types of retail chains in my experience. While they're generally friendly and willing to help with anything asked of them, it seems many of them haven't had a chance to develop any depth of experience. Return policies at Atwoods and Tractor Supply allow tool shoppers to return their purchase at any location within 30 days of the original purchase. Both stores encourage providing proof of purchase, such as a receipt or order confirmation, to simplify the return process.
Department store chains with tool departments
Department store chains, like Walmart and Target, provide the best access to tools with their large numbers of locations and long business hours (24/7 for many Walmart locations). However, you'll want to be choosy about the tools you buy in department stores, and don't expect any expert help. That's not to say that the occasional department store tool department employee isn't knowledgeable, they just aren't going to be widespread. In addition, while Walmart's Hart power tools are good for their price, some of the tools found on department store tool shelves are better left alone.
Target, for example, carries hand tool sets, like the Greenworks 40-piece Household Tool Kit and TINKR Home Essentials Kit, each for $29.99, that are well-regarded by users. Other tools, like the $24.99 Pink Power 25-foot Pink Tape Measure, appear to sacrifice quality for novelty. You'll find popular brands at either retailer, although in-store options are limited. Target carries Black & Decker, Craftsman, Crescent, GearWrench, Master Mechanic, Ridgid, SK Professional Tools, and Stanley tools. Walmart has Craftsman and Master Mechanic too, but adds Milwaukee and DeWalt brands.