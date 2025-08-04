Home Depot Vs. Ace Hardware: Which Hardware Store Is Cheaper?

Anyone looking to build out their arsenal of tools knows that it can be an incredibly pricey endeavor. Whether you are in the market for large power tools or simple things like nails and screws, the amount you are spending at a hardware store can escalate pretty quickly, especially if you are someone who tries to do a lot of handy work around the house yourself. Unless you are indebted to your local, family-owned hardware store, chances are pretty good that you are going to end up going to a major chain store like The Home Depot or Ace Hardware for all of these tools. The question then becomes which of these stores is going to give you the better deal on the equipment you need.

On the whole, The Home Depot is the store that will help you save money on your hardware needs. It is a much larger store than Ace Hardware and generally offers more options, almost forcing the retailer's prices to be more competitive and appealing to prospective buyers. Ace Hardware, on the other hand, is a great place to just pop into and grab a couple of things that are more top of mind, but because of its convenience, Ace may take slight advantage of your wallet for that convenience. Occasionally, the savings from The Home Depot are marginal, but in others, they are substantial. We are going to look at a variety of different categories — from power tools to lawn maintenance products — and see where exactly you can get the best bang for your buck at The Home Depot compared to Ace Hardware.