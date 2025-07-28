Are Ace Hardware's In-House Brand Hand Tools Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
Ace Hardware has long been recognized as "the helpful hardware store." That logo may have changed since the first Ace opened its doors over 100 years ago, but its spirit has remained constant. Ace has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for DIYers to seek advice from knowledgeable professionals about their projects and grab high-quality gear that'll help them get jobs done right.
The chain has long carried tools that bear branding from several of the major tool manufacturers in the game. You may not realize it, but the stores even stock devices from Milwaukee Tools these days. Among the other things you may not know about Ace is that, for the past three decades or so, the company has been stocking hand tools bearing its own name alongside those from the market's heavy-hitters.
As of this writing, Ace has not yet ventured into the world of power tools. So, if you're looking for Lithium-Ion devices like the ones Milwaukee pioneered in the early 2000s, you'll need to scope out items from either that brand or competitors like DeWalt, whose wares are also sold at Ace. If, however, you're bent on buying Ace-branded gear, you'll be happy to know their hand tools are relatively well thought of among real-world users, though quality may be a concern. Here's what they are actually saying about Ace's tools.
Reviews for Ace Tools are largely positive
Ace Hardware currently lists some 282 hand tools and packages for sale online. While some are legit must-haves, we will not be examining individual scores for each of those tools, if only because several of them have not yet been reviewed by users. However, we will break out a few as examples of how real-world users generally feel about the product line.
We'll start with tools rated at 4 stars out of 5 and up, which currently account for some 178 tools on Ace's website. Among those devices, you'll find Ace's 6" Locking Utility Knife, which holds a user rating of 4.8 stars. Of the 12 users who reviewed the knife, none rated it below three stars. One 5-star reviewer noted that they've owned one for nine years and it still works like new. Even the one 3-star reviewer noted they'd buy it again and even recommend it to others. Ace also lists a 10-piece SAE Wrench set rated at 4.7 stars. Many 5-star reviewers praise the set for its toughness and value, while the 4-star reviewers claim the set feels cheap despite its overall quality.
While some Ace devices have earned a 1 to 2-star rating, few have either as an overall score. Those that do are largely rated by a single user, including a 32oz Ball Pein Hammer, which the owner claims broke on just its second use. Likewise, the brand's 16" x 4" Plastic Mitre Box was deemed "Plastic Garbage" in its lone user review, and its 1.5-star-rated Steel Bench Plane was deemed equally cheap by a pair of reviewers.