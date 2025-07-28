Are Ace Hardware's In-House Brand Hand Tools Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

Ace Hardware has long been recognized as "the helpful hardware store." That logo may have changed since the first Ace opened its doors over 100 years ago, but its spirit has remained constant. Ace has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for DIYers to seek advice from knowledgeable professionals about their projects and grab high-quality gear that'll help them get jobs done right.

The chain has long carried tools that bear branding from several of the major tool manufacturers in the game. You may not realize it, but the stores even stock devices from Milwaukee Tools these days. Among the other things you may not know about Ace is that, for the past three decades or so, the company has been stocking hand tools bearing its own name alongside those from the market's heavy-hitters.

As of this writing, Ace has not yet ventured into the world of power tools. So, if you're looking for Lithium-Ion devices like the ones Milwaukee pioneered in the early 2000s, you'll need to scope out items from either that brand or competitors like DeWalt, whose wares are also sold at Ace. If, however, you're bent on buying Ace-branded gear, you'll be happy to know their hand tools are relatively well thought of among real-world users, though quality may be a concern. Here's what they are actually saying about Ace's tools.