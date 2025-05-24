A19 Vs. E26 Light Bulbs: What The Numbers Mean & How They're Different, Explained

When we head out to our local hardware store to purchase a new light bulb, we rarely think about the name of the light bulb that we are going to get. We are more concerned with figuring out what wattage the LED bulb is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. Those names are on the boxes, though, if you care to look. These names are expressed in codes usually featuring a letter followed by a number, though there are certain codes that use two or three letters before the number. Two of the most common codes you will see are A19 and E26.

In an A19 bulb, the A refers to the shape of the bulb itself, which is that classic pear-shaped design. It being such a common design is why it got the first letter of the alphabet. The 19 refers to the diameter of the bulb's widest points. Oddly, this number is how many one-eighths of an inch that distance is. So, an A19 bulb has the widest diameter of 19 divided by eight, i.e., 2.4 inches. Outside of the United States, this bulb is often called an A60 to denote millimeters.

An E26 bulb, on the other hand, has nothing to do with the shape of the bulb. Instead, it refers to the bulb's base screw. The most common of these bases has what's called the Edison screw, hence the E in the name. The 26 is the diameter of that base in millimeters, as opposed to the diameter of the actual bulb. What muddies the waters with A19 and E26 light bulbs, though, is that they are often one and the same.

