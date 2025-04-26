What LED Bulb Wattage Is Equivalent To 100W?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although incandescent light bulbs were banned back in August 2023 in the USA, most of us still think of old-school wattage when it comes to describing how bright a light bulb is. We can picture how bright a 100-watt light bulb is compared to a 60w or 40w one. That's why when you buy LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs, the manufacturers usually show the equivalent wattage much more prominently on the packaging than the real wattage. For example, these Amazon light bulbs have 100 watts in big letters on the front of the box and 14.5 watts in much smaller lettering beneath.

Generally, a 100-watt-equivalent LED light bulb is between 10 and 15 watts. 60-watt-equivalent LED bulbs are between 8 and 10 watts, and 40-watt-equivalent bulbs are around 6 to 8 watts. As LED technology improves, the wattages are becoming lower. The variations are due to differences in LED technology and how manufacturers measure lumen output. Using significantly less energy than traditional bulbs is the main reason that LED light bulbs are better for the environment. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED bulbs use up to 90% less energy and can last 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, so they'll save you money too. However, when you're choosing LED light bulbs, wattage is only a small part of the story. The most important metric to consider is lumens.

