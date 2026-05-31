If You Have A One-Car Garage, These 13 Space-Saving Ideas Are A Game Changer

The easiest thing you can do to make more space in your one-car garage is to minimize your car's footprint when it's parked. While you cannot make your ride smaller or trade in (or sell) your big SUV for a smaller sedan, which might not be possible or practical, the least you can do to get more space is to ensure that you're parked properly.

The simplest way to do this is to add tape markings or paint a line to mark your optimal car placement. That way, you can keep your car in your garage while still leaving space for storage and other activities. This marking is difficult to see from inside your vehicle, though, especially if you do not have a 360-degree camera installed. Installing a rubber wheel stop could help with this, as you'd feel it whether you're driving or backing into your garage — when your tire hits this small barrier, you'll know it's the perfect parking position for your car.

A disadvantage of floor-mounted wheel stops, though, is that you might trip on them, especially if they're newly installed. A more creative alternative is to use tennis balls to mark where you should stop your vehicle. When one hits your windshield, it's a sign that you're aligned within the allocated space in your garage. You can also tuck the balls away when you're using your garage for other activities so that they're not in the way as you move around.