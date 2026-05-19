5 Foldable Finds From Home Depot That Can Help Save Space In The Garage

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It'd be wonderful if everyone had a three-car garage with plenty of space for one or two vehicles, workout equipment, a large collection of power tools, all of your seasonal decorations, and then some. Unfortunately, that's not the case for most homeowners and renters. More commonly, you'll see homes with a two-car or even one-car garage, both of which can leave you feeling like you don't have enough space, whether or not you have vehicles parked inside.

An easy way to upgrade your garage is by choosing tools and equipment that are specifically designed to fold up when they're not being used. Of course, it's unlikely that every power tool has a foldable variant available for sale right now, which means you might have to settle for storing a few tools awkwardly. But by being picky and selecting foldable finds whenever you have the opportunity, you can make sure every inch of your garage space is used efficiently. To get you started, we've rounded up five great foldable finds you can shop at Home Depot.