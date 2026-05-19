5 Foldable Finds From Home Depot That Can Help Save Space In The Garage
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It'd be wonderful if everyone had a three-car garage with plenty of space for one or two vehicles, workout equipment, a large collection of power tools, all of your seasonal decorations, and then some. Unfortunately, that's not the case for most homeowners and renters. More commonly, you'll see homes with a two-car or even one-car garage, both of which can leave you feeling like you don't have enough space, whether or not you have vehicles parked inside.
An easy way to upgrade your garage is by choosing tools and equipment that are specifically designed to fold up when they're not being used. Of course, it's unlikely that every power tool has a foldable variant available for sale right now, which means you might have to settle for storing a few tools awkwardly. But by being picky and selecting foldable finds whenever you have the opportunity, you can make sure every inch of your garage space is used efficiently. To get you started, we've rounded up five great foldable finds you can shop at Home Depot.
DeWalt folding portable sawhorse workbench
If you often find yourself without enough working surface area in your garage, your yard, or anywhere else in your home or on a jobsite, the DeWalt folding portable sawhorse workbench could be one of the most helpful Home Depot finds you add to your collection. The tabletop portion of this portable workbench measures about 23.6 x 15.7 inches, according to a DeWalt product expert in the questions section of the listing page, and thanks to its strong metal legs, it can support a load capacity of up to 1,000 pounds.
The workbench weighs a little over 20 pounds and can easily be carried around using the built-in handle, which doubles as an easy-access hanger for any tools you're working with. It's compatible with most brands and types of clamps, including trigger clamps, F-style bar clamps, and more. That said, it's worth noting that this particular workbench doesn't come with any clamps, so you'll need to purchase those separately. Thanks to its user-friendly design, this workbench can be unfolded and set up in about three seconds, and then folded back down just as fast.
DeWalt foldable battery-powered string trimmer kit
Lawn tools can be some of the most annoying products to try to store neatly in a garage because they tend to have long handles, odd shapes, or some other awkward design detail. This problem would be a lot less common if more lawn tools were foldable, like DeWalt's foldable battery-powered string trimmer. According to its product listing on Home Depot's online store, this tool's overall length is reduced by 41% when it's folded using the built-in hinge mechanism.
In addition to its convenient folding hinge, this DeWalt string trimmer features a 14-inch swath that allows for a pretty large cutting radius and a QuickLoad Spool, which makes the process of replacing the line faster and easier. This is a battery-powered tool (with a battery and charger included in this listing), so you will have to worry about keeping a battery charged between uses, but its variable speed trigger lets you choose between prioritizing cutting power and battery runtime, so you can adjust as needed while you work.
Ryobi portable jobsite table saw with folding stand
Having a table saw accessible in your garage at any time is immensely helpful for fun DIY projects, emergency repairs, or for trade professionals who are able to cut materials at home. But not all garages have ample extra space to accommodate a powerful table saw, especially if you park one or two cars in your garage or use it for seasonal storage. For less spacious garages like these that need a table saw, Ryobi's portable jobsite table saw is a great solution.
It has built-in storage for all the accessories it comes with, including a push stick, a miter gauge, a rip fence, blade wrenches, and a guard assembly. The saw and the cast aluminum surface are mounted to a folding stand that makes it easy to tuck the tool out of the way when you're not using it. This stand is detachable, but you don't have to remove the table saw or any of its accessories before you fold it.
When it comes to power, its 15-amp motor can deliver up to 5,000 RPM, and the saw itself has a 12-inch rip cut capacity with the included 10-inch blade. It can make 45-degree cuts through materials up to 2.5 inches thick and 90-degree cuts through materials up to 3 inches thick. Alternatively, there's another Ryobi portable table saw with a larger 27-inch rip cut capacity and the same accessories and features as this one.
Lifetime wall-mounted folding work table
Some garage upgrades aren't worth the money, like building out an extensive shelving solution or adding a high-end floor that's just going to get dirty within a few weeks. But one upgrade that's almost always worth it for most people is adding more surface area to work on. By putting something like the Lifetime wall-mounted folding work table in your garage, you're gaining more working surface area while not taking up much precious space.
Once you decide how high you want to install the wall-mounted piece, which can be set between 34 and 42 inches off the ground, you can install the tabletop, which adds roughly 23 x 47 inches of extra surface area to your garage. The tabletop is made of water-resistant wood, the frame supporting it is constructed of powder-coated steel that's weather-, corrosion-, and rust-resistant, and interior and exterior pegboards (along with 30 included hooks) give you extra room to store your most-used tools and supplies.
When you don't need to use the tabletop, you can fold it up onto the wall, with or without tools hanging on the interior pegboards, and it only sticks out about 10 inches from the wall. Plus, if you want to store any sharp hand tools or potentially unsafe power tools away from children, you can attach a standard padlock to the table when it's closed to prevent it from opening.
Vevor folding hand truck
Whether you're moving between homes or simply hauling heavy items back and forth between two areas within your home, a dolly makes the process much easier. But traditional dollies, or hand trucks, can be heavy and bulky, making them difficult to store conveniently. Instead of a more rigid, classic hand truck, opt for the Vevor folding hand truck, which functions the same but folds down to an incredibly compact form factor that's easy to store.
It's constructed of reinforced aluminum alloy that's capable of supporting up to 176 pounds, features a telescoping handle that can adjust between three different levels, and includes TPR wheels with double bearings built in to create a silent rolling experience. When it's completely unfolded and the handle is pulled out all the way, this dolly measures 15.7 x 15 x 36.6 inches. Alternatively, this foldable find can shrink down to dimensions of roughly 15 inches wide x 28.1 inches high, making it thin enough to slide between most cabinets or storage units in your garage.
Methodology
When choosing these foldable products to help you make the most of the available space in your garage, we kept a few things in mind. For starters, we limited our search to Home Depot's online store and looked for products with "foldable" elements that were significant enough to actually save you garage space when compared to a more traditional version of that product. Then, each product needed to be something that you'd naturally store in a garage, like larger power tools or equipment that only gets used every so often.
To make sure we picked well-rounded products that most people found useful, we only considered foldable finds that had an average rating of at least four stars. And finally, we saw to it that each item had at least 100 user reviews, though some of the products we selected have thousands of reviews. This ensures an item isn't unfairly rated higher because of one or two stellar customer experiences and ultimately gives a better overview of the product's quality.