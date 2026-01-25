Why A Tennis Ball In Your Garage Can Save You Time And Energy

If you are fortunate enough to have a private garage to park your car in every day, count your blessings. Whether it's being secure from thieves and vandals or just being protected from brutally hot or bitterly cold weather, it's hard to overstate just how much better car ownership is with a garage. Even so, there are still issues you can run into while trying to fit your vehicle into a garage, particularly the smaller ones that most homes and apartments have.

It's not just the act of physically getting the vehicle to fit into its parking space that can be difficult; it's knowing exactly where to stop the car so there's enough room to walk in front of it and enough room behind it to clear the door. And it's something that you don't just need to think about once, but every time you park in the garage. Misjudge and you'll either need to repark or contort your body to get around the car. Or in the worst cases, you could end up hitting something with your bumper or fender.

Fortunately, there's an old-school solution for this that still works extremely well, showing you exactly where to stop the car each time you pull in the garage. You may have even seen it before when glancing into someone's garage. In fact the 'tennis ball on a string' is one of those useful garage lifehacks that was around long before people used 'lifehack' as a word.