The Best Place To Buy Refurbished Ryobi Tools May Surprise You
You don't necessarily have to turn to the big box stores to find refurbished tools. After all, they're not the only place to get a good deal on repaired pre-owned products from major power tool brands like Ryobi. One lesser-known option is Direct Tools Factory Outlet, a venture of Techtronic Industries (TTI). Yes, that's the very same company behind top brands like Milwaukee, Ridgid, Hart, and Ryobi. With Direct Tools Factory Outlet, TTI cuts out the middleman and gives shoppers a more direct path from manufacturer to consumer. That way, you get your discounted tools straight from the source.
Direct Tools Factory Outlet sells factory-blemished and factory-reconditioned Ryobi products as well as plenty of other power tools, outdoor equipment, and floor care products. It's all sold at reduced prices, and all sourced from within the manufacturer's own ecosystem. And because the store exists under the same corporate umbrella as the brands it sells, it gets to pass savings directly to buyers without having to give up control over product standards in the process. You can shop Ryobi at one of Direct Tools Factory Outlet's physical stores or through its website.
Warranties and returns on reconditioned Ryobi tools
When you buy factory-reconditioned Ryobi tools from Direct Tools Factory Outlet, they'll back your purchase with a 1-year warranty. Meanwhile, new factory-blemished items are backed by Ryobi's manufacturer warranty. That'll ultimately depend on what battery platform the tool belongs to, but most come with 3-year warranties. Some tools come with as little as 2 years of coverage or as many as 5, while certain hand tools come with limited lifetime warranties; be sure to check Direct Tools Factory Outlet's site to make sure.
As far as returns go, online purchases can be returned within 30 days as long as they're unused and you have a valid receipt. That said, shipping fees are nonrefundable and there's a 20% restocking charge. Also, certain items (including some batteries and chargers) can't be returned at all; these are clearly marked on their product listings. Same goes for in-store purchases, which also can't be returned. However, you can exchange within 30 days as long as you have proof of purchase. Not the most convenient policies, sure, but you're saving as much as 50% off or more on Ryobi's original prices in the process. Seems like a pretty reasonable trade-off to us!