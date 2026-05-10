The Best Place To Buy Refurbished Ryobi Tools May Surprise You

You don't necessarily have to turn to the big box stores to find refurbished tools. After all, they're not the only place to get a good deal on repaired pre-owned products from major power tool brands like Ryobi. One lesser-known option is Direct Tools Factory Outlet, a venture of Techtronic Industries (TTI). Yes, that's the very same company behind top brands like Milwaukee, Ridgid, Hart, and Ryobi. With Direct Tools Factory Outlet, TTI cuts out the middleman and gives shoppers a more direct path from manufacturer to consumer. That way, you get your discounted tools straight from the source.

Direct Tools Factory Outlet sells factory-blemished and factory-reconditioned Ryobi products as well as plenty of other power tools, outdoor equipment, and floor care products. It's all sold at reduced prices, and all sourced from within the manufacturer's own ecosystem. And because the store exists under the same corporate umbrella as the brands it sells, it gets to pass savings directly to buyers without having to give up control over product standards in the process. You can shop Ryobi at one of Direct Tools Factory Outlet's physical stores or through its website.