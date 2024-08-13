Everything WD-40 Can Do To Help Keep Your Car In Tip-Top Shape

Many people have a can of WD-40 somewhere in their home for when they need to loosen a stuck bolt or use it as some other lubricant. However, the versatile product has many more uses than that, and can be especially helpful in the garage if you're looking for inexpensive ways to keep your car looking and running as good as new. Originally developed for use in the aerospace industry as a degreaser and rust-prevention solvent, WD-40 has many applications because of its low-viscosity, affordability, and how easy it is to use — often simply by spraying it straight from the canister.

It's important to remember that WD-40 is a brand with a variety of products that, while similar, also have some key differences — not every WD-40 variant will be suitable for every application. Always double check the instructions on the product before use. Automotive care can get pretty expensive, so it's best to prevent any problems before they occur. Furthermore, be mindful of which parts of your car you should never use WD-40 on, such as your engine belts and hot exhaust pipes. However, as long as you're careful how you use it, the product can actually save you money in the long run by helping you maintain your car in tip-top shape. Here's a few great ways it can be of use.